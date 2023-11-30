Disneyland Paris has launched a major recruitment drive, aiming to recruit 8,500 staff with a focus on filling key maintenance roles.

Advertisement

Disneyland Paris is set to launch a massive recruitment drive, aiming to bring on board 8,500 new staff, 1,500 of whom will secure permanent contracts.

To meet the demands of its extensive attractions, the park is specifically targeting maintenance roles, highlighting the lack of resources needed for renovation. ,

Despite its global fame, the park faces challenges due to labor shortages, especially in occupations critical to maintenance.

Disneyland Paris’ human resources managers expressed urgency in recruiting skilled individuals capable of maintaining and repairing the attractions, acknowledging the fierce competition among the parks for such talent.

Maintenance professionals are in high demand

The park is actively seeking candidates for more than thirty occupations involved in the renovation of attractions, including technicians and engineers. Overall there are more than 120 permanent posts available in this field.

The shortage of maintenance skills is evident, and newcomers to the attractions sector are welcomed with the promise of a salary slightly above minimum wage (2%).

This recruitment initiative is not unprecedented for Disneyland Paris. Last year, the park announced plans to hire several thousand employees during its annual campaign. With a current workforce of approximately 16,000 employees, the park has received recognition by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies as “one of the largest establishments in France”.

After dealing with the challenges of the health crisis, which led to the temporary layoff of nearly 1,000 employees, Disneyland Paris is now focusing on expanding and diversifying its workforce.

strategic expansion plans

With the recent opening of “The Avengers Land” and plans to expand to the next themed area, Disneyland Paris is expecting a tenfold increase in its hiring needs.

The park’s management emphasized the ongoing growth and development, and stated that it has established Disneyland Paris as a thriving center in the amusement park industry.

In the wake of Park Asterix’s successful summer recruitment campaign, which saw the appointment of 2,000 seasonal workers, Disneyland Paris’ announcement confirms the resilience and prosperity of amusement parks, demonstrating an industry that appears to be immune to current economic challenges. Is.

Source