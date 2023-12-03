Amazing food, beautiful sunsets and fascinating lifestyle await you.

Many travelers set out on a journey with the hope that it will be unique for them. Eager to be the first to discover hidden gems, away from the bustling crowds and over-touristed sites.

My husband and I were on our first trip to Portugal this autumn. We wanted to stop along the way to explore small towns and mountain villages and enjoy the view of the empty roads.

While remaining open to detours, we set out for ourselves a route that we loosely planned to follow. We went from Lisbon to Porto, from Monsanto to Evora and then back to Lisbon.

What we saw along the way was not disappointing. From picture postcard views to unforgettable meals, here’s what we found.

Brandy in Lourinha and Bird on Berlanga

Opting to stay inland before visiting the island of Berlenga, we reached Lourinha, an hour north lisbonWhere we stayed in a converted ancient windmill and discovered the famous brandy of the area.

As the only visitors to the facility that day, we were taken on a private tour of the Adega Cooperativa da Lourinha, one of only three demarcated brandy regions in Europe, the others being Armagnac and Cognac.

The English-speaking guide and her school-age son showed us around the old barrels, before dipping the ‘aguardiente’ bottles into red wax to seal them.

we ventured next time boat To the island of Berlenga, about 10 km from the fishing village of Peniche. It’s a pink piece of granite rising from the turquoise-to-emerald-green waters of the Atlantic, home to a vast array of sea birds.

Most tourists come in the morning and leave in the evening, but we decided to stay overnight. The handful of rooms available have excellent views of the water, with schools of fish visible from above – a dreamy sunset viewing spot.

From Porto to Belmonte: castles and cheese

After a few days, a crowd of tourists gathered here portoWe took the longer route to Monsanto, near the Spanish border, choosing a route through the Parque Nacional da Serra da Estrela.

Stopping in the hilltop village of Belmonte, we explored the 12th century Castle, a historic Jewish population and some of the best cheese of our trip. What we thought would be a basic lunch at a non-descript inn turned out to be a sumptuous meal at a shop that sold Serra sheep cheese made by the owner’s cousin and wine made by the owner himself . This was an afternoon stop that could easily have yielded a few days of exploration.

Discovery of Monsanto’s stones

We reached our place late in the afternoon airbnb Just below Monsanto, a magical mountaintop village where residents make their home in and around the towering rocks.

The innkeeper suggested we explore the nearby village of Pehana García, where a castle, pristine waters and fossils discover. However, our main objective was the swimming hole located at the bottom of a steep rocky hill. We ate a few bites of our picnic lunch before wading into the cool water and splashing under the waterfall, the only visitors there.

Idahana-a-Velha: exploring Portugal’s oldest city

Leaving Monsanto for Evora, we stopped in Idahana-a-Velha, one of the oldest towns in Portugal, once prosperous and long bustling with activity. Roman History But now a population of a few dozen lives here. It features the ruins of a Knights Templar tower, Roman city gates and walls, and a ghost town atmosphere.

Then we continued on and descended into the Alentejo region vineyard After the vineyard. Cork trees covered the vast grassland, and cows and sheep lived in the shade beneath them. We stopped in Araiolos, known for its hand-knotted rugs, and nodded at the women sitting and weaving outside their white houses.

The best restaurants in Evora

In Evora, we opted for a sit-down meal Tourism Instead of a wander-and-discover brand. We traveled up to the Temple of Diana and stood in line for the (somewhat creepy) chapel, which contained the bones of an estimated 5,000 people, including Franciscan monks, taken from cemeteries.

But overall, we enjoyed the lively city atmosphere and had the best meal of the trip at Restaurant Fialho. Under the dark, wood-beamed ceiling, we ate medallions of presunto ham, grilled octopus, the famous local black pork and baked dog fish for lunch, served by bow-tie-sporting waiters.

Driving in the rain to catch our flight home, we talked about how we felt like we’d seen so much portugalBut really it was such a small piece of the country, and a little taste of each place we spent time.

“It’s as if I was served the most delicious Sandwich of my life, and I ate one bite and I just have to get up and leave the restaurant,” my husband said. We agreed that we would have to come back again to finish the meal.

