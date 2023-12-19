Want to buy an EV? Now is a good time. You can still get the full tax credit and selection

If you’ve got your eye on an electric vehicle, there’s no better time to buy one than this Christmas.

That’s because between now and December 31, buyers get up to $7,500 of EV tax credits on vehicles and a wide selection of models eligible for the full credit.

But as of Jan. 1, the rules have changed: In 2024, customers who purchase a vehicle get an immediate “tax credit” without filing tax paperwork. Basically, it’s a discount.

However, there is a catch. New regulations on battery components and minerals next year could limit the selection of EV models eligible for the $7,500 credit.

Experts say this creates a “sweet spot” for selection and saving through December 31st. Plus, with tax season opening soon, you won’t have to wait too long to claim the credit if you file your taxes next month. The IRS typically begins accepting tax returns in late January.

“The icing on the cake is that it’s December – typically a time when both dealerships and automakers are eager to reach their final sales numbers, so they may be more willing to make a deal,” Dave Underkoffler, principal. The editor said. Car buying and selling platform Autolist.com.

Which EVs will be eligible for the full tax credit in 2024?

Underkoffler said the list of vehicles eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit will be “much smaller” on Jan. 1.

Autolist.com said the list included:

Chevy: Bolt, Blazer, Silverado EV, and Equinox

Tesla: model 3 Display, model y Displayand model x

Ford: F-150 Lightning

cadillac: lyric

chrysler: Pacifica PHEV

But remember, that list is fluid.

“Automakers can change where they get battery components and minerals,” said Jordan Argiz, principal of auto dealerships at BDO USA, which provides audit, tax and advisory services to dealerships. “Additionally, more and more foreign brands are building factories in the US to assemble their vehicles,” which could add to the eligible list.

Why would fewer EVs be eligible for the full tax credit?

The biggest change affecting the number of EVs eligible for the $7,500 tax credit is the government’s strict rules around the assembling or manufacturing of battery components and critical minerals.

To qualify, final assembly of the new vehicle must occur in North America. According to car platform Edmunds.com, any battery components cannot be sourced from a “foreign entity of concern,” which includes China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

Once this is established, half of the credit (worth $3,750 each) is split between:

Important Battery Minerals: At least 50% of the critical minerals in vehicle batteries, up from 40% in 2023, must have been either recycled in the US or extracted or processed there or in a country that has a free trade agreement with the US

Battery Components: To qualify for the remaining $3,750 credit, at least 60% (up from 50%) of an EV’s battery components must be manufactured or assembled in the US or a country that has a free trade agreement with the US.

Tesla has already warned that its cheapest Model 3, if purchased after December 31, will not be eligible for the full credit because it may not meet all those requirements. Reports say Tesla’s Model Y and Model

Why is the government changing the rules for EV tax credit?

“The primary reason for the credit was to get people to switch to electric vehicles,” said Eric Scaringe, principal at certified public accounting firm UHY. “Now, the government wants to make sure that EV parts are sourced within the US, and specifically prevent you from certain countries.”

It all comes under President Joe Biden’s plan to bring manufacturing back to America and create jobs, make the country more free and help prevent climate change.

Why should I buy my EV by 31st December?

For now, you’ll have a wider selection of EVs to choose from, so you’ll still get the full $7,500 tax credit.

You won’t get the credit immediately at the point of sale if you wait until 2024, but you shouldn’t wait too long to claim it because tax season traditionally opens in late January, said manager Alison Flores. The Tax Institute at H&R Block, a branch of tax preparer H&R Block. The sooner you file your 2023 taxes, the sooner you can get the credit.

Other important points about EV tax credit

The EV tax credit is based on the date placed in service, usually the day you take delivery of the car, not the order date or vehicle model year. “In some cases, vehicles must be ordered and delivered in a different tax year than ordered,” Flores said. “If taxpayer or vehicle eligibility has changed, it is possible that the taxpayer may qualify for a reduced credit or no credit.”

Also remember that there are income limits to qualify for the tax credit. For 2023, your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) in the year you take delivery of the vehicle or the year before that, cannot exceed:

$300,000 for married couples filing jointly

$225,000 for heads of households

$150,000 for all other filers

Losing appeal? Why are Americans less interested in buying EVs? Cost and charging still play a role.

Can you still get the $7,500 EV tax credit on lease in 2024?

Yes, because of a loophole in the EV tax credit, it won’t go away next year.

“It’s important to remember that changes to vehicle eligibility only matter if you’re purchasing that EV,” Underkoffler said. “Those who are leasing EVs can still maximize rebates on a large number of EVs in 2024.”

Here’s how it works: Cars purchased by leasing companies are considered commercial vehicles and all battery-powered “commercial” vehicles qualify for a $7,500 credit under a different, less restrictive program than consumer purchases. Qualify for. Leasing companies can pass that savings on to lessees by offering discounted monthly payments.

Besides savings, leasing can provide other benefits.

“These are cars whose technology is improving rapidly,” Underkoffler said. ,

