Want to beat the stock market? Just copy Congress! Politicians' businesses perform twice as well as the market average and Nancy Pelosi's portfolio is up 50 percent in 2023

A tool that mimics the trading activity of members of Congress has gained 21 percent in the past year, twice the stock market average.

A separate tracker tracking Nancy Pelosi’s trades shows that her investments have increased by 50 percent over the past 12 months.

In some instances, members of Congress bought into companies just days before their prices rose, netting them thousands of dollars.

Investors spend countless hours trying to solve the mystery of how to beat the stock market – and many lose millions of dollars in the process.

But the answer may be simple: Just copy Congress.

A tool that mimics trades made by members of Congress and their families has gained nearly 20 percent this year – double the stock market average of eight to ten percent.

And a separate tool dedicated to tracking Nancy Pelosi’s investments shows that her portfolio has returned a remarkable 50 percent over the past 12 months, beating the 17 percent gain of the S&P500 index, the benchmark of America’s top companies. is much more than.

The tools were created by Quiver Quantitative, which uses public disclosures from members of Congress to reflect on their trading activity and track the results.

A tool that mimics the investments of members of Congress and their families, the stock is up 20 percent over the past 12 months. The green color shows that the Congress Tracker has outperformed the S&P500 since April 2020, shown by the gray line. A separate tool focused solely on Nancy Pelosi’s portfolio shows that her investments are up nearly 50 percent over the past 12 months. Pelosi’s investment is depicted by the blue line, while the gray line shows the performance of the S&P500 over the same period. Pelosi’s portfolio has outperformed the broader stock market by a wide margin and Quiver Quantitative estimates that she has ‘earned nearly 100 times her congressional salary.’ his business’

The revelations show that some politicians have displayed an almost predictive ability to invest in companies just days before their stock prices explode. Some people sit on congressional committees associated with the company in which they have invested.

James Kardatzke, CEO of Quiver Quantitative, told DailyMail.com, ‘You can almost certainly see examples where it looks like people are acting on information that they may have received in committee meetings, or maybe That they are obtained only on the basis of nature. their job.’

Quiver Quantitative has chosen many trades for its success. No member of Congress has been accused of insider trading.

Trades highlighted by Quiver Quantitative include the purchase of up to $115,000 of Lockheed Martin stock by representative Scott Franklin on September 12, 2022.

Franklin, a member of the House Committee on Appropriations, which controls government spending, bought stock in the defense company just weeks before it announced better-than-expected revenue due to demand for the F-35 fighter jet.

The stock price rose 18 percent on news of the company’s financial results published on October 18, 2022, resulting in a profit of up to $20,000 on Franklin’s initial investment.

A spokesperson for Franklin told DailyMail.com that he is not personally involved in any stock transactions and has a broker who manages his investments.

He said: ‘He has instructed the broker to diversify his portfolio across different sectors of the economy to spread investment risk.

‘Their broker has unilateral authority over which stocks to buy or sell and in what quantities.’

Josh Gottheimer Senator Tommy Tuberville Representative Mark Green Gained up to $250,000 on NGL Energy stock on March 24. The stock is up 70 percent and Quiver Quantitative estimates that Green has made more money from his NGL energy trading than he earned himself. Congress’ salary this year

On May 15, Toole added Tesla shares to his portfolio following purchases by politicians including Senator Tommy Tuberville and Representative Josh Gottheimer.

The share price then rose 64 percent in just 36 days. Quiver Quantitative said the tracker sold off its Tesla stock following the sale of shares by Gottheimer and Tuberville.

In a third example, Representative Mark Green purchased $250,000 worth of NGL Energy stock on March 24. The stock has risen 70 percent since then.

The filings show that Greene has since made several more purchases of shares in the company – with deals totaling thousands of dollars – and Quiver Quantitative estimates that Greene has made ‘more money from his NGL Energy trading than from his congressional salary. Have earned more money. Year’.

Quiver Quantitative’s separate tracker of Nancy Pelosi’s trading activity has returned nearly 50 percent since last December.

Pelosi has profited hugely this year from a surge in the share price of chip maker Nvidia, whose valuation has swelled to more than $1 trillion thanks to the AI ​​boom.

Pelosi also owns millions of dollars worth of Microsoft and Apple stock, which have increased about 55 percent since the beginning of the year.

Representative Gottheimer said in a statement to DailyMail.com: ‘Prior to taking office, I turned over the management of my retirement savings and investments to a third party who has full investment discretion. “Throughout my tenure in Congress, decisions regarding my managed investments have been made at the direction of that third party.”

A spokesperson for Tuberville said: ‘Senator Tuberville has long-time financial advisors who actively manage his portfolio without his day-to-day involvement.’

The offices of Pelosi, Greene and Franklin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kardatzke said it’s difficult to say with 100 percent certainty whether the trading is ‘improper or someone with inside information is active.’

Pelosi has seen huge gains this year in the share price of chip maker Nvidia, which has seen its valuation exceed $1 trillion. He also owns millions of dollars worth of Microsoft and Apple stock, which have increased about 55 percent since the beginning of the year.

‘Keeping track of what members of Congress are doing can give you insights you won’t be able to find anywhere else in terms of a company’s performance in the future. [and] How can they be influenced by the government,’ he said.

He said these tools are also important in improving accountability and transparency.

‘Our hope is that in the near future, there will be better regulation regarding stock trading in Congress, and possibly even restrictions on members of Congress from stock trading.

‘I think, obviously, the more people pay attention to this data and the more people call out members of Congress on questionable or inappropriate trading practices, I think the sooner that’s likely to happen,’ he said .

Current rules allow members of Congress to freely trade in stocks, but they must report their trading and are barred from using non-public information to report their purchases.

But the fine for lawmakers who break the rules is typically just $200.

Earlier this year, Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican Senator Josh Hawley formally introduced the ‘Ban Stock Trading for Government Officials Act’, which would ban members of Congress, the President, the Vice President and other White House officials – along with their relatives. – will stop. Trading Stock.

But Kardatzke said that although several laws have been introduced to curb the practice, few ever get a vote on it.

He said his company has been surprised by how consistent the gains have been in the stocks chosen by Congress.

Gottheimer’s statement said he supported bills passed by Congress to tighten business regulations and said: ‘I do not believe that members of Congress, judges, or any government employee in a policy role, day- Daily trading should include securities including crypto currencies.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk