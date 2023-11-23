There is no shortage of investment strategies for building wealth on Wall Street. However, few have been successful in buying and holding high quality dividend stocks.

The beauty of income stocks is that they are time-tested and almost universally profitable on a recurring basis. These are businesses that have proven to investors that they have the tools and intangibles to successfully navigate difficult situations.

Additionally, dividend stocks have a rich history of outperforming companies that don’t offer payouts. According to a 2013 report from the Wealth Management Division, non-payers clawed their way to a 1.6% annual return between 1972 and 2012. JPMorgan ChasePublic companies that started and increased their payouts achieved annual returns of 9.5% over the same four-decade period.

However, no two dividend stocks are created equal. In fact, studies have shown that once yields reach the top 4%, risk and yield begin to increase together.

However, some high-yield and ultra-high-yield stocks (those with a yield of 4x or more) S&P 500) may be more trouble than they are worth, this is not always the case. Some ultra-high-yield stocks are exceptionally safe and can be relied upon for substantial income generation.

If you want to bring home an average of $100 per month ($1,200/year) in super safe dividend income, simply invest $13,800 (split equally, three ways) in the following ultra-high-yield stocks, whose average yield is 8.71%. Is. ,

Enterprise Products Partners: 7.62% yield

The first ultra-high-yield stock that can help produce an average of $100 in super secure monthly income ($1,200 spread over 12 months) is an energy company Enterprise Product Partners (EPD 0.56%). The enterprise has grown its base annual distribution for 25 consecutive years and has returned total returns of approximately $51 billion to its investors, including buybacks, since going public.

With the exception of major oil and gas companies, the words “safe” and “oil” may seem contradictory when placed in the same sentence. Less than four years ago, oil and gas stocks plunged due to the short-term COVID-19 recession and resulting historic demand shortfall. While the sharp decline in the spot price of crude wreaked havoc on drillers, at least for a short period of time, Enterprise Products Partners was largely spared.

The difference is that Enterprise is a midstream operator and not a driller. It is similar to an energy middleman that transports and stores the recovered and refined product.

What allows Enterprise Products Partners to thrive in virtually any economic environment is the structure of its contracts with upstream drilling companies. Three-quarters of the contracts in its neighborhood are fixed-fee. No matter what happens to the spot price of crude or inflation, Enterprise’s long-term contracts with drillers lead to highly predictable operating cash flows from year to year.

Being able to accurately forecast a company’s cash flows is critical to the success of the enterprise. This has given management the confidence to outlay $6.8 billion for about a dozen major projects. It is also the key force that promotes acquisitions and steady growth in the company’s base annual distribution.

Another positive for Enterprise Products Partners is the reduction in global oil supply. A multi-year decline in capital spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, will make it difficult to increase worldwide oil supply in the near future. This means higher spot prices for crude oil and ultimately more incentives for domestic drillers to increase production. In other words, this is the perfect scenario for enterprises to secure more long-term, attractive deals.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital: 11.26% yield

While the other two ultra-high-yield stocks on this list pay their dividends on a quarterly basis, Business Development Company (BDC) Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT 0.64%) Analyzes your payments on a monthly basis. Having increased its monthly dividend twice this year, it is the perfect candidate to help you generate an average of $100 per month in super secure income from an initial investment of $13,800 (split three ways).

A BDC is a company that invests in the equity (common and preferred stock) and/or debt of middle-market businesses. These are typically micro- and small-cap companies, some of which may be publicly traded. As of the end of September, Pennantpark’s $1.07 billion investment portfolio consisted primarily of $906.3 million of debt securities. This makes it a loan-focused BDC.

The “why” behind Pennantpark’s focus on debt is very simple: yield, yield, yield!

Most middle-market companies are unaccredited in some way, shape, or form, and therefore have limited access to traditional loan and credit markets. With few borrowing options available to middle-market businesses, the yield on Pennantpark’s debt securities will be above average.

The best aspect of PennantPark’s operating model is that 100% of its debt securities are variable rate. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at the fastest pace in more than four decades, the weighted average yield on Pennantpark’s debt investments has increased from 7.4% as of September 30, 2021, to 12.6% just two years later. As long as the Fed remains steadfast in its desire to reduce the current inflation rate, Pennantpark’s bottom line will benefit.

Another reason why income investors can count on this small-cap stock to deliver big-time dividends is its portfolio diversification. Including its equity position, Pennantpark has exposure to $1.07 billion across 131 companies, equivalent to an average investment of $8.1 million. No single investment is essential to the success of this company, which suggests ease going forward.

Verizon Communications: 7.24% yield

A third ultra-high-yield stock that can generate an average of $100 in monthly income from an initial investment of $13,800 (divided equally, three ways), or $1,200 over the course of a year, is telecom stocks. Verizon Communications (VZ 0.27%). The company’s 7.2% yield is very close to its all-time high.

Verizon is currently battling two headwinds. is the first wall street journal The July report shows that replacing the lead-sheathed cables still in use by major telecommunications companies could be costly and lead to health-related financial liabilities.

The other issue for Verizon is rapidly rising interest rates. While Pennantpark is liking an aggressive Fed, future deals and refinancing activity for Verizon, which carries a lot of debt on its balance sheet, will almost certainly be expensive.

Although these two challenges could prevent significant earnings multiple expansion for Verizon, the worst is already baked into its share price.

For example, WSJ The report is largely a nonstarter in the near future. Apart from Verizon saying that lead-clad cables make up only a small portion of its network, any financial liability will almost certainly be determined in the US court system. This will take years — if at all.

More importantly, the 5G revolution is moving the needle for Verizon. Retail postpaid churn remains near historic lows, while wireless service revenues are growing modestly. Faster download speeds should encourage more data consumption, and data is the best margin driver for Verizon’s wireless segment.

Equally exciting is the fact that Verizon has added more than 400,000 net broadband customers for the fourth consecutive quarter through September 30. Its big investment in mid-band spectrum is really paying off. Even though broadband is not the growth story of 20 years ago, it is a path that encourages high-margin service bundling.

A forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8 represents a safe floor for a brand-name company with a consistent yield above 7%.

