Want safer city streets? narrow traffic routes

Researchers say this leads to better safety outcomes for everyone

Wide traffic lanes are not always safer than narrow lanes getty

It is a very dangerous time to be a pedestrian or bicyclist in America. Between 2010 and 2018, while most other countries saw a decline in pedestrian deaths, the US saw the death rate increase by more than 40%. In 2021 alone, more than 7,500 pedestrians died on American roads. And cycling deaths increased by more than 44% between 2010 and 2020.

It’s hard to tell exactly why this is happening; Especially given the fact that most pedestrian deaths occur at night. But there is widespread agreement that the American approach to transportation – a system that prioritizes moving cars fast rather than carrying all people safely – contributes to it. Or as Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, told the New York Times in 2022, “Motor vehicles are first, highways are first, and everything else is an afterthought.”

Traditional (car-centric) road design practice suggests that to optimize traffic safety, roads should be wide, straight, flat and open. This is sometimes called ‘forgiving design’ because at its core it is about being forgiving of driver error; They’re getting enough room to maneuver ,take corrective action “If they start going off the road, and if they crash, it’s less serious.” What is seen in reality are high visibility roads, wide lanes, wide, gently sloping shoulders and clear roadside areas with no fixed infrastructure (e.g. light poles) installed behind safety barriers. The forgiving road design measures will be very familiar to anyone who has driven on American roads – they have been widely adopted in all 50 states.

while they can do While high-speed roads have improved safety, and possibly saved lives in that context, their widespread use in dense urban areas has long been seen as a disaster by safety experts. When you drive on an unforgiving road, your brain perceives the environment as ‘safe’. As a result, you drive faster, often exceeding the speed limit. And as countless studies (and basic physics) have shown, speed kills, “The fatality risk for pedestrians in collisions with vehicles traveling at 50 km/h is more than twice the risk with vehicles traveling at 40 km/h and five times the risk with vehicles traveling at 30 km/h.”

So, perhaps it’s not surprising that a growing number of cities are turning to this design approach to reduce driving speeds in certain areas. Everything from the presence of trees, bike lanes and on-street parking to the width of sidewalks, crossings and building setbacks has been shown to make drivers more careful and alert, reducing risks to pedestrians, cyclists and drivers goes. And this global effort to rethink urban infrastructure recently got a boost through a comprehensive new study from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

From their findings, they showed that in urban areas, traffic lanes are often wider. less secure than narrow minded people.

More specifically, they found that at speeds of 30–35 mph (about 48–56 km/h), 10–12-foot wide lanes displayed a significantly higher number of crashes than 9-foot lanes. At low speeds (20–25 mph/32–40 km/h), lane width had no real effect on the number of accidents. The authors suggest this is due to driving speed. “…so slow that drivers don’t notice the change in lane width.”

Transportation planners, Assistant Professor Shima Hamidi and Professor Reid Ewing, who co-led the study, worked to fill a gap in the literature. they write, “Previous studies on the relationship between lane width and road safety are inconclusive and report mixed findings, possibly because road design characteristics have been significantly different from previous efforts due to lack of data availability and the difficulty of on-site data collection for these variables. Have missed the limit. On Large scale.”

Rebuilding extra-wide traffic lanes makes room for bikes and pedestrians © 2020 Bloomberg Finance LP

Their study combined quantitative data and qualitative policy analysis in a three-pronged approach. First, they conducted a national survey of committee members of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO, which sets technical standards for highway design). Next, they looked at five states – Florida, California, Vermont, Delaware, and Oregon – and examined their current challenges, solutions, and policies regarding lane widening. Part three is described as “…one of the most comprehensive data-driven national analyzes of the impact of lane width on traffic safety.”

This involved collecting data on the design characteristics of specific urban street segments in a diverse set of seven US cities: Dallas (TX), New York City (NY), Philadelphia (PA), Salt Lake City (UT), Miami (FL), Denver (CO), and Washington (DC). All of these roads were classified as ‘main’ or ‘major collector’, as these are the types of urban roads most used by pedestrians and cyclists. The final number of road segments studied was 1,117.

They then used Google Earth, Google Street View, and ArcMap Pro to determine a series of variables for each of these road segments. 18 variables were considered, including the number of lanes and their width, the presence and extent of sidewalks, bike lanes and on-street car parking, shoulder and median types, and the number of bus stops. They also accessed state data on speed limits, traffic volume and accident statistics for those sections. The authors analyzed all this data using a series of negative binomial regressions to examine the relationship between lane width and the number of crashes occurring in each road segment between 2017-2019, while controlling for all their variables. doing.

Their main findings – that narrow (9-feet) traffic lanes often have fewer crashes than wider lanes – challenge some of the existing guidance around road design. For example, despite the lack of consensus on what the optimal travel lane width should be, AASHTO recommends “…minimum of 10-feet to 11-feet for urban areas with heavy pedestrian activity.” And the authors found that many states choose to exceed the recommended minimum, leading to even wider lanes in busy urban areas. Salt Lake City, known for its wide streets, has 16-foot-wide streets in many parts of the city. This study shows that narrowing these excessively wide streets would not only reduce crash rates, but would also provide space for bicycling and pedestrian infrastructure, which is increasingly in demand in American cities.

Speaking to NextCity, Hamidi said, “When you compare different options, the cheapest and most economical way to add bike lanes and sidewalks to existing transportation infrastructure is to reduce lane widths.” In the report, they estimate that lane repurposing projects could cost between $5,000 and $30,000 per mile. This compares to $6 million per mile for new construction “A two-lane urban arterial road with a four-foot bike lane”, As The Verge reported a few days ago.

A Johns Hopkins review of a major repurposing project in Florida found reducing lane widths “The number of accidents reduced and road safety increased,” And “…had minimal impact on overall travel speeds in the corridor.” Additionally, the project had positive economic benefits, including increased property values ​​for residents living close to the new cycle and walking path.

The authors emphasize that not all city roads are suitable for lane width reduction and reconstruction. For example, he says any road that serves as a transit or freight corridor will likely need 11-foot lanes. But those with a speed limit of 20-35 mph, that carry low traffic volume, have minimal on-street parking, are relatively straight with a small number of lanes will be excellent candidates.

They also take a big step; Recommending a total rethink of the way lane width standards are specified in urban settings in the US. Speaking to NPR, Hamidi said, “Right now, the mentality in road design is to start with 11 or 12-foot in most cases [lanes] And if it needs to be narrowed then traffic engineers will have to justify it. We are recommending that this should be reversed. They can start at 9 or 10 feet [lanes] And their traffic engineers have to explain why it should be made wider.”

For Hamidi and his colleagues, narrowing and realigning travel routes (where appropriate) would solve a huge number of challenges facing American cities – from improving road safety for all, to adding sidewalks and bike lanes in a cost-effective way. Accommodating, and increasing road capacity by diversifying travel modes and fitting more users in the same space. European cities that have invested heavily in pedestrian and cycling infrastructure have already seen measurable benefits for the environment and human health. The same could happen in American cities, but only if there is the will to change things; To look beyond the dashboard and focus on those city dwellers outside the cars.