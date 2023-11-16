Want a new job in 2024? You should start applying now – here’s how to improve your chances

By Nathalie Marquez Courtney

It will come as no surprise to learn that January and February are times when the job search intensifies.

Many job search companies say so beginning of the year As of January, the appointment is big about 10 percent Annual job posting in UK.

How to get ahead of the New Year’s job search wave

All of these changes can often mean new opportunities emerge. But savvy job seekers know that the end of the year is the time to clean up the resume and start applying.

Not only do some employers start advertising New Year roles as early as December, but having all your ducks in a row means you’ll be ready for any exciting job openings in the new year.

What can you do now to put yourself in the strongest position possible in January? Read on for some simple strategies.

Define your dream role

Whether you’re willing to grow and learn, change industries or find somewhere with more competitive pay and benefits, you need to have a clear idea of ​​what you really want.

And while a salary increase may seem like an obvious thing to add to the list, try not to give it too much importance.

According to a survey, 64 percent of respondents Said better pay and benefits are top priorities when looking for new jobs, but about 61 percent said they are also looking for more work-life balance and better personal well-being.

Write a few bullet points listing how a new role can positively impact your life (e.g. a remote or hybrid job that reduces your commute, a great learning and development program) and the job listing. Use this as a benchmark when searching for.

withdraw salary

Researching salaries will not only provide valuable information about what your current salary is, but you will also gain interesting data about which companies are the big players in your industry and what changes have occurred.

Gathering this information can not only help ensure that you are fairly compensated when it comes to salary negotiations, but it can also alert you to areas of growth in your industry and valuable upskilling opportunities. Can do.

nail networking

Mentioning that you are considering changing jobs, even if it’s done casually during lunch, is a powerful way to plant the seeds of change.

Doing this now means you’ll be most excited when jobs are posted and may be getting more opportunities.

Studies show that your weak connections can become more valuable Strong professional relationships matter more when it comes to helping you find a new role, so consider reconnecting with people you haven’t spoken to in a while.

Audit your online presence

Use this time to review and refresh your online presence. Is your personal brand strong and clear about what you have to offer? Are you sending a cohesive message across your various social networks?

If you’re shy on social media, having some kind of presence, even if it’s a simple one-page website, can make an impact.

A 2017 survey revealed that 57 percent employers They were less likely to interview a candidate they couldn’t find online, and more than half had decided not to hire a candidate based on their social media profile–so threading the needle and ensuring What’s important is that you’re conveying exactly what you want the employer to see.

