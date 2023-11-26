Want a job in AI? Advice from the founder of Ladders

getty getty

One of the fastest growing career fields is AI. However, given its simplicity, it is difficult for those interested to understand the terminology and job search process. For marketers interested in understanding how to break into this field, I sought insight from Mark Cenedella, founder of Leet Resume and The Ladders and author of seven Amazon career #1 bestsellers.

Cenedella suggests that there are two aspects to entering AI. There are people who build AI and people who use AI. People who build AI, like the team at OpenAI that built ChatGPT, are developers. They will have titles like ‘software programmer,’ ‘data engineer,’ and ‘machine learning engineer.’

For those who are more likely to use AI as a tool. “They will see job titles like ‘AI prompt engineer,’ ‘AI integration specialist,’ and ‘AI content reviewer.’”

As for where marketers might be best suited, Cenedella suggests they might be able to fill “AI prompt engineer” jobs in marketing-related fields. He also suggested they could “design prompts to get great social media post copy or prompts to guide AI to create interesting art designs. They can also work as ‘AI trainers’. These professionals teach AI how to deliver better results in specific areas.

However, Cenedella believes it will be more common for marketing professionals to use AI in job descriptions rather than job titles. “AI skill requirements will find their way into most jobs. For example, a social media coordinator may see a need to understand and apply ChatGPT to create a social media calendar. “Eventually AI will become as common a workplace skill as email.”

In general, Cenedella indicates that companies want employees who are excited to learn and adopt new technology. “Prompt engineering is brand new. No one is an expert (yet), so this is a unique and remarkable opportunity.

Think of it like applying to the Wright Brothers’ airplane company in 1909. Nobody knew how to build airplanes – most people didn’t even know what airplanes were. The Wright brothers needed people who were enthusiastic about learning. Your ability to talk with infectious enthusiasm about the latest developments in AI will set you apart.

Mark Cenedella, Founder Leet Resume and The Ladders are nationally recognized thought leaders on careers, resume writing, job search, career management and recruiting. He is the author of seven Amazon Career #1 bestsellers, including Ladders’ Resume Guide and Ladders’ Interviews Guide. Hailing from Fredonia, New York, Mark holds an MBA with High Distinction from Harvard Business School, where he was named a Baker Scholar, and a BA in Political Science from Yale College.