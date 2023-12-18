This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 7/27/23 to include more expert insight.

Working towards your dream body this winter? You don’t have to wait ’til January to start working towards your goals! You probably already know that there are a few factors to consider. In addition to maintaining a healthy, balanced diet and limiting your intake of processed foods, keeping up with a killer workout routine is a crucial step to take. And while you unfortunately can’t target specific areas for fat loss, you can work to tone your muscles in those areas. If a flat, toned tummy is what you’re after, there are plenty of great exercises to choose from.

To discover a few of the best core exercises to achieve the toned stomach of your dreams, we spoke to certified personal trainers Kat from katfitness.uk and Ashley Castleberry. They told us that planks, Russian twists, leg raises, and bicycle crunches are all great choices to add to your fat-blasting workout. Read on to learn more about their benefits and how to do each one.

1. Planks

You’ve likely already heard a thing or two about the benefits of planks. This classic core exercise will really having you feeling the burn. “They target the entire core, helping to tighten and tone the stomach,” Kat explains. “Planks are versatile and can be modified to suit all fitness levels. ” Perfect! Here’s how it’s done:

1. Start in a high push-up position.

2. Lower yourself onto your forearms while keeping your body in a straight line from your head to your heels.

3. Hold this position for 30 seconds to a minute, ensuring you pull your navel towards your spine to engage your abdominal muscles.

It’s that simple!

2. Russian Twists

If a snatched waist is what you’re after, Kat says that Russian twists are another great move to consider. “This exercise targets the obliques and can help create a more defined waistline,” she says. Find her instructions below:

1. Sit on the ground with your knees bent, lean back slightly and keep your back straight.

2. Hold a weight (like a dumbbell or medicine ball) with both hands at your chest, then twistyour torso from side to side.

3. Leg Raises

While the name of this one may imply that they work your legs alone, leg raises are actually great for your core. In fact, Kat points out that “they primarily target the lower abdominals, an area often overlooked.” Here’s how you can do them yourself:

1. Lie on your back with your hands under your hips for support.

2. Lift your legs off the ground until they’re vertical, then slowly lower them back down without touching the ground.

4. Bicycle Crunches

Crunches are another infamous ab exercise. Bicycle crunches, in particular, can really bring the burn in order to melt that stubborn belly fat. As Castleberry notes, “No ab workout is complete without bicycle crunches! The twisting motion recruits the obliques on the sides of the waist to really chisel the middle. I coach clients to bring the opposite elbow to knee in a pedaling movement for an intense burn.” They can even stimulate your metabolism and boost calorie burn.

Here’s how you can do this simple exercise at home:

1. Lie on your back with hands behind your head.

2. Bring one knee towards your chest while twisting the opposite elbow to meet it

3. Switch sides.