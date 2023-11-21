Want $1,500 in reliable annual dividend income? Invest $18,980 in these 3 extraordinary high-yield stocks. , The Motley Fool

There’s no wrong way to grow your savings with the help of the stock market, but some strategies are more reliable than others. Over the past 50 years, and perhaps even longer, dividend-paying stocks have wiped the floor with their non-dividend-paying cousins.

Average dividend-cut or stock bust, over the 50-year period from 1973 to 2022 S&P 500 The index rose only 3.95% annually. Over the same time frame, dividend-paying stocks in the same benchmark index returned an average of 9.18% annually, according to Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research.

Higher dividend yields indicate higher risk – but not always. These three stocks offer an unusual combination of high yields and reliability. At recent prices, you can secure annual dividend income of $500 each for a total of less than $18,980.

Altria Group

shares of Altria Group (MO 0.05%) offers 9.6% yield at recent prices. At this level, just $5,225 is enough to set yourself up with $500 per year in annual dividend income.

It’s not hard to see why Altria’s share price is under enough pressure to generate a high dividend yield. The tobacco giant markets the Marlboro brand in the US, where cigarette smoking has been in decline for decades.

Despite a steady decline in cigarette sales volumes, Altria Group has increased its dividend 58 times over the past 54 years. It has been able to swim against the tide with the help of oral tobacco product sales, which grew 2.3% year-on-year during the first nine months of 2023.

Sales of non-combustible nicotine delivery products are important to Altria’s growth strategy, but not as important as the ability to raise prices on Marlboro products. The company estimates domestic cigarette industry volumes will decline 8% year over year during the third quarter, but smokable product revenues after excise taxes will decline just 3.7% year over year.

Strict regulations make it impossible to create competing new cigarette brands. This gift from regulators should give Altria the pricing power it needs to offset volume declines for years to come.

realty income

realty income (O 0.59%) is a large real estate investment trust (REIT) that offers investors a 5.8% dividend yield. At recent prices, $8,630 worth of shares of this REIT is enough to set yourself up with an annual dividend income of $500.

Before it acquired Spirit Realty Capital for $9.3 billion this October, Realty Income was collecting approximately $4.5 billion in annual rent payments from 1,324 customers who lease a portfolio of more than 13,000 properties.

This company has been able to increase its dividend payments for 54 consecutive years, in part because its cash flows are highly predictable. Its average remaining lease term is approximately 9.7 years, and the company employs net leases that transfer the variable costs of building ownership, such as insurance and taxes, to its tenants.

In addition to reliable growth, Realty Income offers investors monthly payouts and consistent growth. This famous REIT has increased its dividend payments 122-fold since becoming a publicly traded company in 1994.

Realty Income’s portfolio is now so diversified that disaster for one or a few of its largest tenants would only feel like a headwind for its shareholders. Diversification helped it earn an investment-grade credit rating years ago. Those credit ratings keep its cost of capital lower than the REITs it competes with. This leverage could allow the company to consistently increase its dividend payments for at least a decade, if not more.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital (ARCC 0.41%) is America’s largest publicly traded business development company (BDC). It offers a 9.8% yield at recent prices, so $5,130 is enough to secure $500 in annual dividend income from this stock.

Since the global financial crisis, big banks have generally avoided lending to all but the largest businesses. This leaves many middle-market companies, whose annual revenues are typically between $10 million and $1 billion, struggling with a shortage of capital.

Ares Capital’s dividend payout hasn’t grown in a straight line, but it has increased about 23% over the last five years. This may increase relatively rapidly in the coming years. BDCs’ average yield on total investments increased nearly 17% year over year to 11.2% in the third quarter.

About 69% of Ares Capital’s investments collect interest at floating rates that have risen sharply in 2022 and early 2023. The stock is under pressure as the market is worried about a wave of defaults that probably isn’t going to happen. Loans on non-accrual status reached 2.3% of the total portfolio in the first quarter. That figure dropped to a very manageable 1.2% in the third quarter.

The Federal Reserve decided not to raise rates further during its last two meetings. Declining signs of inflation indicate its further rise in the coming months. Now that the worst is over for its portfolio companies, Ares Capital is likely to raise its dividend in the coming quarters.

Source: www.fool.com