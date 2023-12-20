Wanbo Projector Equipped with the Latest Technology in the Industry to Be Unveiled at CES 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wanbo, the leader in intelligent projection solutions, is set to dazzle the audience at the 2024 Tech Expo with its latest innovations. The spotlight will be on the revolutionary PixelPro 5.0 fully enclosed optical engine that ushers in a new era in projection technology.

1. PixelPro 5.0 Fully Enclosed Optical Engine

Wanbo proudly introduces the PixelPro 5.0 fully enclosed optical engine, a cutting-edge technology designed to address issues such as dark spots and yellowing, ensuring an unmatched image resolution. This breakthrough marks a significant leap in launch technology.

2. MOZART SERIES AND 2024 PRODUCT LINEUP

PixelPro with 5.0 is the newest member of the Mozart series, promising an unparalleled audio-visual experience. Additionally, Wanbo will unveil the highly anticipated Dali series and Davinci, featuring cutting-edge technologies that provide a glimpse into the future of projection.

3. Advanced Algorithms – Smart Features

3.0 Integration of Intelligent Algorithms introduces smart features like obstacle avoidance, auto-focus, auto-correction and adaptive screen technology. Users can expect a seamless and intuitive experience, setting a new benchmark for smart projection technology.

Meet Wanbo at Stand 52552, Halls Eddy, Level 2, Venetian Expo

Wanbo invites attendees to experience these groundbreaking solutions firsthand at Stand 52552, Halls Eddy, Level 2, Venetian Expo. The Wanbo team will be available on site to answer questions, discuss product technology and provide live demonstrations.

About Wanbo

Established in 2016, Shenzhen Wanbo Technology Co., Ltd. has emerged as a leading force in intelligent projection solutions. Specializing in DLP and single LCD projectors, Wanbo is an integrated high-tech company excelling in R&D, design, manufacturing, sales and service. With over 54 international patents and awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award and Red Star Award, Wanbo has received praise for its commitment to product appearance design and exceptional user experience.

As of 2023, Wanbo has a global user base of over five million users. Committed to becoming the global leader in entertainment projection, the Wanbo team continues to innovate tirelessly, providing users with the best projection experience.

To know more about Wanbo Projector and other innovative products from the brand, please visit – www.wanbo.cn.

Don’t miss Wanbo’s unveiling at the 2024 Tech Expo – witness the future of launch technology!*

