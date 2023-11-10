Walmart’s Black Friday deals are live — including $69 AirPods – The Points Guy

Once just a one-day sale, Black Friday is now an almost month-long festival of deals and the shopping season is now upon us.

While the official day of Black Friday isn’t until November 24, Walmart is getting in on the action and starting its sale early. You can score some great deals currently, as you’ll see below.

If you’re smart, you can save money on delivery and take advantage of some Membership Rewards points (1 point per eligible) by using a Walmart+ membership (available with the Platinum Card® from American Express) when you buy anything in the sale . Cost $1 on the way). Additionally, those with Walmart+ get the chance to shop both Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday events three hours before the scheduled start time for those deal events.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is Walmart’s expedited delivery membership and you get free shipping on thousands of items from Walmart with no minimum spend. (Grocery delivery requires a minimum order of $35.) It costs $12.95 per month plus local sales tax.

However, in 2021, the Amex Platinum Card began offering cardmembers up to $155 in statement credits per year for Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal; excluding any Plus Ups benefit). You can learn more about the benefits of Walmart+ here. If you don’t have that card, there’s also an Amex offer available on some Amex cards right now that offers a $40 statement credit off a $98 Walmart+ annual membership.

Now let’s get to those great Walmart+ deals. Here’s a snapshot of the best things you can save money on right now.

What other credit cards are good for shopping at Walmart?

The best Black Friday travel deals on sale at Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) with Charging Case, $69.00 (normally $129)

The second generation issue of Apple’s iconic AirPods is currently on sale for just $69, saving you $60 off the normal price.

Buy: Apple AirPods at Walmart.

NBD Digital Camera 4K Ultra HD 48MP, $117.96 (usually $299)

Whether you’re looking to make your vacation photos look more professional or film some viral travel vlogs, this is a great deal on a high-tech digital camera with all the features you need.

Buy: NBD Digital Camera 4K Ultra HD 48MP at Walmart.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise Canceling On-Ear Wireless Headphones, $49 (usually $134.99)

If you’re not a fan of in-ear earphones and want something more secure, you can currently save $85.99 on these Skullcandy Wireless Headphones, and the best? They’re also noise canceling – perfect for long distance flying.

Buy: Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise Canceling On-Ear Wireless Headphones at Walmart.

Contixo 7″ Android Kids Tablet 32GB, $49.00 (normally $79.99)

Do you need something to keep the kids entertained during a flight or long road trip? Contixo’s 7-inch Android Kids Tablet is currently on sale for $30.99 off the regular price. You’ll thank us later.

Buy: Contixo 7″ Android Kids Tablet 32GB at Walmart.

Ray Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses, $111.83 (normally $228)

Yes, we know it’s not the sunniest time of the year right now, but there’s no harm in preparing for next summer. You can pick up this coveted pair of Raybons for just $100 more than their usual price.

Buy: Ray Ban Aviator Classic at Walmart.

Graco SlimFit 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, $148 (normally $219.97)

Traveling with a baby can be stressful, so make sure you have a good car seat before your Thanksgiving road trip so they can sleep comfortably. You can currently save $71.97 on this car seat from Graco if you choose the Annabelle color.

Buy: Graco SlimFit 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat at Walmart.

Black Friday has arrived early at Walmart, and there are currently some great deals still to be had. Plus, if you purchase using the right credit card, you can get even more bang for your buck.

