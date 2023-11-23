Walmart's best Black Friday deals

We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Don’t sleep on Walmart when it comes to Black Friday. The no-frills retailer has cut prices on all kinds of sought-after holiday gifts, from headphones to laptops to state-of-the-art vacuum cleaners. Here’s the best of what Walmart has to offer for the holidays.

Walmart’s best Black Friday TV deals

Top Pick: TCL 4-Series Roku TV $188

Getting a 4K, 55” Roku TV for $188 is a ridiculously good deal, especially when it comes with 250+ free live TV channels straight out of the box. Of course you can add subscription services like Netflix or Max, but even without them, you’ll have millions of hours of TV to enjoy on the big screen for less than Rs 200. The picture quality isn’t bad either – it won’t stand up to higher-end sets, but it also costs hundreds less.

Walmart’s best Black Friday headphone deals

Top Pick: Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones $99

A pair of Beats for under $100 is a good deal. Especially since the regular price of these phones is $349.95. Not only do they offer all the audio bells and whistles you’d expect from a set of high-end headphones, but they also have the cool Beats name and styling.

Walmart’s best Black Friday laptop deals

Top Pick: HP 15.6″ FHD Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U $249.00

This laptop from HP has a large screen, a powerful Intel processor and 8 GB RAM. The best part is that it’s $130 off the regular price. Overall, a solid deal for an entry-level laptop and a perfect machine to give your child before the second half of the school year starts.

Walmart’s best Black Friday gaming deals

Top Pick: Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $359.99

If you want to be a Christmas hero this year, buy a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. I promise you’ll make your kids happy during the holidays, but you’ll make yourself happy after they go to bed. While the $50 discount isn’t the biggest price cut, it is Nintendo; They don’t bargain deeply.

Walmart’s best Black Friday vacuum deals

Top Pick: Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $148.00

Judging by the online reviews (5 out of 5 stars) and the company’s reputation, this Shark Rotator is a solid vacuum, and it’s ridiculously cheap. The regular retail price of the Shark Rotator Lift-Away is $379—a deal that Black Friday fans are sure to love.

Walmart’s best Black Friday soundbar deals

Top Pick: Sonos Arc Sound Bar $719.02

Sonos’ Arc Soundbar features 3D sound with Dolby Atmos, tuning technology that adapts the sound to the acoustics of your space, five phased-array channels and ambient light sensing to ensure the units’ LEDs are optimal for the room. Are not bright. So this is a pretty serious soundbar. It’s also $179.98 cheaper than it would have been had it not been for Black Friday.

Walmart’s best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Top Pick: 2023 Apple Watch SE $179.00

Apple is rarely associated with “big deals,” but the $179 Apple Watch is great. That’s $70 less than the regular retail price, which was already pretty cheap (for an Apple product, anyway). In addition to the low price, this Apple Watch connects seamlessly with all your other Apple products and gives you convenient access to texts, calls, health information, and more.

