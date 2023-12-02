Walmart withdraws ad from Musk's ex

Walmart now on Elon Musk’s social media platform

“We are no longer advertising on X because we have found that some other platforms better reach our customers,” Walmart said in a statement. However, the company’s account on the site is still active and posting messages to its 1.3 million followers as recently as Friday afternoon.

Joe Benaroch, Ax’s head of operations, told The Messenger that the big box retailer has an “amazing community of over a million people on Ax,” in an apparent reference to Walmart’s account profile. He said Walmart has not advertised on the platform since October.

Other advertisers have left the platform following a number of incidents, including a report from Media Matters for America alleging that corporate ads were placed next to pro-Nazi content on the social media platform and Musk posted an anti-Semitic tweet. Were seen supporting. X later filed a lawsuit following the Media Matters report, calling it a “gross defamation campaign”.

This could cause the social media platform to lose $75 million in advertising revenue, and some marketing agencies have said that these corporations may not return to X.

Walmart is following other corporations including IBM, Apple and Disney that have stopped advertising on the platform. Joe Raddle/Getty Images

In an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin during the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk apologized for his tweet about the anti-Semitic post and called it “one of the stupidest things” he’s ever done on the platform. However, in the same interview he also told advertisers blocking his X promotion to “fuck yourselves”, further alienating its corporate base.

Musk said, “If someone is trying to blackmail me with advertising, trying to blackmail me with money, then go fuck yourself.”

X CEO Linda Yaccarino attempted to walk back Musk’s comments after the interview, thanking advertisers and reminding them that “the X community… is here to welcome you.”

