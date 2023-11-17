Walmart, Target, the difference between retail revenue winners, losers

Major retailers including Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD), Gap (GPS), and Macy’s (M) released their earnings results this week. Yahoo Finance spoke to retail industry experts to discuss everything investors need to know, including the winners and losers from this week’s results.

Home Depot (00:00:10)

Shares of Home Depot rose after the retailer reported third-quarter results that beat analysts’ expectations. “Expectations were low, but this is largely what we expected when we broke our numbers ahead of the quarter,” said Michael Baker, managing director and senior research analyst at DA Davidson.

Target (00:00:23)

Target profit rose 36% to $971 million in the third quarter, exceeding Wall Street expectations. But sales declined during the quarter as consumers reduced discretionary spending. “The margin profile, it looks like lower expectations have led to lower quality beatdowns,” said David Wagner, equity analyst and portfolio manager at Aptus Capital.

Meanwhile, UBS US Hardline & Broadline and food retail analyst Michael Lasser broke down the market outlook for Target. “The market is saying think about what Target can do once sales grow, and that’s the reaction you’re seeing in the stock,” Lasser explained.

Macy’s (00:01:02)

Macy’s saw slight growth after reporting third-quarter earnings, but sales declined 7% year-over-year. “Expectations were well below expectations and the numbers were better than feared,” said TD Cowen Research analyst Oliver Chen.

Walmart (00:01:29)

Walmart beat third-quarter earnings estimates but softened its guidance for the rest of the year, claiming cautious optimism for the upcoming holiday season. “They would argue that if we get deflation it’s more money that the consumer can spend elsewhere and hopefully at Walmart. But I think That this is just a different change that investors are trying to grapple with.”

Gap (00:01:59)

Gap reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts on both the top and bottom lines, although comparable sales declined. CRFA analyst Zachary Waring said, “They’re definitely going in the right direction… but we’d like to see Gap and Banana Republic’s sales stabilize, and then Athleta as well.”

Highlights of the video:

00:00:03 – Josh Schafer of Yahoo Finance

00:00:10 – Michael Baker, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at DA Davidson

00:00:23 – Aptus Capital Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager David Wagner

00:00:41 – UBS US hardline and broadline and food retail analyst Michael Lasser

00:01:02 – TD Cowen Research Analyst Oliver Chen

00:01:29 – Piper Sandler Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Ed Yeruma

00:01:59 – CRFA Analyst Zachary Waring

Source: www.bing.com