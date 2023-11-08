Walmart stores make morning shopping easier for people with PTSD and ADHD

DR Barton, Principal at Woodshaw Financial Group, provides his perspective on Walmart and Apple shares and discusses the decline in Treasury yields.

Starting Friday, Walmart customers may notice things are a little less noisy than usual during their morning trips to the store.

The retail giant announced Tuesday that, starting November 10, all Walmart stores in the US will hold “sensory-friendly” hours from 8-10 a.m. every day, during which overhead radios will be turned off, with lights dimmed where possible. will be given. And all televisions will have a static image to make the environment less stimulating.

Customers shop at a Walmart store in Chicago on May 18, 2023. After testing sensory-friendly hours in stores earlier this year, Walmart has decided to make them a daily occurrence. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Walmart tested the concept of creating a quieter shopping experience in a pilot program earlier this year as part of an initiative to make stores more inclusive for customers with sensory disabilities like autism.

In a trial run during the back-to-school season, the retailer held sensory-friendly hours on Saturday mornings. After overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers and employees, the company has decided to make the move permanent by spending quiet time every day.

“From face-to-face conversations, emails, listening sessions, social media, and our personal experiences in stores, we’ve seen how meaningful these changes are to our customers and associates,” Walmart executives Dennis Malloy Dedrick, Cedric Clark and Elvis Washington wrote. What does it mean?” The expansion of quiet hours was announced in a joint blog post.

A Walmart store in San Leandro, California, August 14, 2023. Walmart will now offer daily sensory-friendly hours from 8-10 a.m. local time at all U.S. stores. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The blog included messages from Walmart customers and employees appreciating the sensory-friendly hours.

Andrea T., a Walmart customer, wrote, “As a mother of a child with autism, thank you so much for recognizing and being sensitive to the needs. Small things like lights, noise, etc. make a difference ” ,

“Many associates expressed their desire to continue this program throughout the year,” said Tyler Morgan, Walmart store manager. “We have associates in our store dealing with autism, ADHD, etc., and one associate commented that this is the first time the company has done something just for her. I know we could all use some peace of mind during the stressful holiday season. “Can do it, so I’m hopeful that this program can continue.”

Walmart is launching sensory-friendly hours at stores after a successful pilot test of the concept. (James Macdonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

“I have a child with autism, so sensory overload is a lived experience in our home,” Nuala O’Connor, Walmart’s senior vice president and chief advocate for digital citizenship, said in a statement. “ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) and other forms of neurodiversity are often an invisible disability. It is meaningful to many families that Walmart is implementing sensory hours.”

In the blog post, Walmart executives said the company welcomes feedback on how to further enhance sensory-friendly measures in stores.

