Walmart Joins the X/Twitter Ads Boycott – This Will Sting

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Walmart decided to stop advertising on Elon Musk’s X, and it joins other major companies that have fled social media platforms in recent weeks.

“We are not advertising on X because we have found other platforms to better reach our customers,” a Walmart spokesperson said. reuters which first reported the retail chain’s decision to suspend advertising campaigns on the website formerly known as Twitter.

Musk’s rude response to fleeing advertisers

Walmart’s decision to stop advertising comes after Ax owner Musk. Told to boycott advertisers “Go and fuck yourself” during the interview. the new York Times’ DealBook Summit.

X’s most recent advertiser problems began in mid-November when Musk endorsed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory posted by another user on the platform.

“You told the real truth,” Musk responded to a user who shared a conspiracy theory called the Great Replacement Theory, which claims that Jewish organizations are planning to replace white people in the US and European countries with immigrants from minority groups. Trying to. Musk later further discussed how groups like the ADL “refuse to criticize the minority groups that are the primary threat to them.”

A Media Matters report published the next day also added to X’s issues as it found advertisements for several brands over Nazi-pro-content.

Immediately following Musk’s comments and report, advertisers began abandoning the platform.

Walmart is a blow to a long list of X departures

IBM was First To pull its ads. companies like Apple , disney Sony, Warner Bros., Comcast, NBCUniversal and Paramount followed soon after.

As a result of the advertiser boycott, Musk & Co. filed a lawsuit against The media objecting to its reporting have placed the blame for their lost advertising revenue squarely on the organization’s findings.

At the DealBook summit earlier this week, Musk attempted to explain away parts of his comments that got Ax into trouble by claiming he was talking about Jewish groups that funded minority groups. Do those who do not support Israel. Musk didn’t specify which group he was talking about — nor did Musk say anything else about his initial reply to the Support for the Great Replacement Theory post.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also spoke at the DealBook Summit event, though not before Musk told Iger to “fuck himself” and shared the exact reason why Disney stopped the ad: Musk, himself.

“With him taking his position publicly, we just felt that that position and the association with Elon Musk and X was not necessary for us,” Iger said. “And we decided to take down our ad.”

Walmart appears to be the latest company to make a similar calculation.

Source: mashable.com