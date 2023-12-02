Walmart has joined the growing list of companies suspending their advertising on X.

This comes after Elon Musk endorsed an anti-Semitic post.

Musk said it was “a mistake” and “one of the stupidest things” he had done on stage.

Walmart announced Friday that it will stop advertising on Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We are not advertising on X because we have found other platforms to better reach our customers,” a Walmart spokesperson told Bloomberg News.

The retailer, which is the largest in the US by sales, has joined several other major companies including Disney, Apple, IBM and Warner Bros. in removing ads from the platform after Musk endorsed anti-Semitic posts.

But Joe Benaroch, X’s head of business operations, said on CBS MoneyWatch that the company stopped advertising on X in October, “so this is not a recent stoppage.”

Taking a dig at Walmart on Friday, Musk responded to a tweet about the news, saying: “I love HEB.”

He spoke harshly at the DealBook summit this week, lashing out against big advertisers who abandoned his platform and warning they could “kill” X.

X CEO Lina Yaccarino sent a memo to the company on Thursday in support of Musk.

“Our principles have no value, nor will they ever be compromised,” he wrote. “No matter how hard they try, we will not be deterred by critics who do not understand our mission.”

Musk has since said that the post was a “mistake” and “one of the stupidest things” he has done on the platform. The dispute could cost the company up to $75 million in advertising revenue by the end of 2023, reports.

Investor Ross Gerber said Musk’s X comments also hurt Tesla, saying he had never seen a CEO do “so many damaging things” to damage a brand.

“I’ve never had that happen in my entire life with any company I’ve invested in, where the CEO does so many damaging things that destroy the brand, because the bottom line is that’s what’s happening. “Absolutely disgraceful, his behavior and the damage it is causing to the brand,” he said.

Walmart did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside normal business hours.

