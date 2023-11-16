Walmart is thinking 'more carefully' about consumers amid shaky sales trends

Listen to the article 5 minutes This audio is automatically generated. If you have any feedback please let us know.

Dive Brief:

Walmart’s third-quarter global revenue rose to $160.8 billion, up 5.2% from a year earlier, the company said in Thursday’s earnings announcement. E-commerce for Walmart’s US segment grew 24% due to pickup and delivery. E-commerce grew 16% for Sam’s Club and 15% globally.

Comparable sales for Walmart US rose 4.9% and net sales rose 4.4% to $109.4 billion, but operating income fell 2.2% to $5 billion. That was below guidance due to higher-than-expected spending, executives said on a call with analysts.

Walmart raised its full-year consolidated net sales guidance to a range of 5% to 5.5% from 4% to 4.5%. For consolidated operating income, Walmart is maintaining growth guidance of 7% to 7.5%.

Dive Insights:

CFO John David Rennie told investors and analysts during an earnings call that Walmart customers continue to make trade-offs “to be able to buy the things they want, given the continued higher costs of the things they need.” .

Still, Jefferies analysts led by Corey Tarlow said in a note, “Walmart delivered strong 3Q results across the board, beating its top and bottom Street estimates.” “we believe [Walmart] “We are well positioned to see continued strength and share gains in the upcoming holiday season.”

Walmart officials said its e-commerce segment continues to perform well. The company continues to invest in its supply chain and fulfillment infrastructure.

Rennie said Walmart opened its third next-generation e-commerce fulfillment center last quarter. Each facility is approximately 1.5 million square feet, is expected to more than double the number of customer orders fulfilled daily and will expand next- and two-day shipping to approximately 90% of the US, including those shipped by Walmart Fulfillment. Market items are also included. Services.

Additionally, the company expects to have seven stores operational with automated market fulfillment centers by the end of this month, officials said during the call. The centers stock thousands of the most popular items and their presence in the supply and fulfillment chain will increase order capacity, productivity and inventory accuracy.

Rennie said, “As we focus on improving e-commerce margins, we are making good progress in reducing digital fulfillment costs and strengthening the last mile by harnessing our extensive store and club network. ”

Rainey added, “Recently, we have experienced a high level of variability in weekly performance amid holiday events in the US, including seeing softness in the latter part of October, which was off-season compared to the rest of the quarter. It was a trend.”

Walmart’s third-quarter growth in e-commerce is “impressive,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said in email comments. “In our view, Walmart has made very serious progress on the online grocery front and has built a strong reputation for reliability,” Saunders said. “It is also making progress in online general merchandise thanks to its expanded marketplace.”

Saunders said Walmart has also invested in a major store renovation program, which is appealing to customers. “We have visited some of the transformed formats and are impressed by the advancement of the general merchandise proposition, particularly in home and apparel,” Saunders said. “This will help attract more new shoppers and stand Walmart in good stead with key shoppers as the economy improves and their spending power improves.”

Company leaders said sales were higher during November as the weather changed and the holiday season began. As a result of “somewhat uneven” sales, Walmart is “thinking about the consumer a little more carefully than it was 90 days ago,” Rennie said.

Looking ahead, “We expect the relationship between profit and sales growth to favor profitability in Q4 and be consistent with our goal of growing operating income faster than sales for the full year,” Rennie said.

Source: www.retaildive.com