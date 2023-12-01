Walmart is the latest advertiser to pull ads from Elon Musk's ex

New York CNN –

Walmart confirmed on Friday that this is not the case Advertisement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, owned by Elon Musk.

“We are not advertising on X because we have found other platforms to better reach our customers,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

Reuters first reported Walmart’s move.

Several major brands halted their advertising on X last month after Musk publicly embraced an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory backed by white supremacists.

Following the news, X’s chief of operations Joe Benaroch told CNN in a statement that brands that advertise on the platform are able to get in front of a larger number of users.

"Walmart on "

Musk apologized on Wednesday for what he described as his “stupidest” social media post so far. But he hit out at advertisers who left his platform.

“I don’t want them to advertise,” Musk said at the New York Times DealBook Summit in New York. “If anyone is going to blackmail me through advertisements or money then get cheated yourself. Go. F**k. Myself,” he said.

The advertising exodus included media companies such as Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, Comcast, Lionsgate and CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Walmart’s decision didn’t come overnight, a person familiar with the matter said. The move was part of the retailer’s growing actions and the company will still continue to run ads on other social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, the person said.

Craig Atkinson, chief executive of digital marketing agency Code3, told CNN it’s not surprising that companies are removing ads and he sees “no way to unbuckle this bell.”

"Big brands will say they don't need X and will find their audience elsewhere and they're probably right," he said.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, said it was another example of how Musk’s unstable leadership has affected the company.

"If anyone is killing X, it's Elon Musk — not advertisers," he said.

He said that before the latest incident, Insider Intelligence had forecast October X’s global advertising revenue to decline by a significant 54.4% this year.

Enberg said, “Personally and publicly attacking the advertisers who have kept X alive while the company is in the midst of an advertising boycott could be the nail in the coffin for X’s advertising business.”

He said, “It’s easier to pull advertising than to bring it back, and what makes the X ad boycott unique is that it’s not primarily about proximity or moderation of content.” “Advertisers are concerned about reputational damage and the uncertainty of doing business with Musk, and [his] The comments will deepen the rift between them.

Musk visited Israel this week, where he visited a kibbutz attacked by Hamas on October 7, spoke to families of Israeli hostages and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

But Musk said Wednesday that his visit to Israel was “not an apology trip” and “it was not in response to all of that.” Musk said he is a good person but he is not going to “tap dance” to show people that.

