Walmart is dropping new Black Friday deals today!

written by John WinklerStaff writers and longtime deal hunters looking for your favorites at great prices.

Editor’s Note 4:00 PM EST:The Walmart Black Friday 2023 Sale is officially live with all the new deals! We’re tracking all the holiday shopping savings on everything from Carrot cookware to Lego toys Today, November 22, Bookmark this page for live updates on the best deals.

Black Friday 2023 is just days away and Walmart is getting into shopping mood. Today, November 22 It’s time to access early Black Friday deals for your home and beyond. If you want even more savings during the Walmart Black Friday sale and beyond, now is the time to check out Walmart+.

Sign up for Walmart+

The 5 Best Walmart Black Friday Deals Live Today

Here’s the deal: Subscribe to our Perks & Rec newsletter for daily savings on everything you want and need.

Kitchen Deals in Walmart Black Friday Sale

Cirkul 22-Ounce White Stainless Steel Water Bottle Starter Kit

Get 17% off on this flavored water bottle.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

Save 22% on the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer with this Black Friday deal.

Cookware Deals

HomeHero 16-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Get 16 knives for meat, pizza and more on sale.

Carrot Granite Induction Nonstick Pots and Pans 8-Piece Set

Save 73% on Carrot Granite Induction Nonstick Pots and Pans 8-Piece Set with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal.

Carrot Granite Cookware 9-Piece Set

Save 66% on Carrot Cookware Sets with this Black Friday deal.

Calphalon Classic AquaShield Nonstick Cookware, 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Save 34% on this Calphalon 10-piece cookware set before Black Friday.

Gotham Steel 20-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Get this Gotham Steel 20-Piece Pot and Pan Set for under $140.

kitchen appliance deals

Keurig K-Express Essential Coffee Maker

Save 17% on Keurig coffee makers with this Walmart Black Friday deal.

Gourmia All-in-One 14-Quart Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator with 12 Cooking Functions

Save $49 on this giant Gourmia Air Fryer with this Black Friday discount.

Keurig K-Mini Oasis Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Save big on the Keurig K-Mini Oasis coffee maker with this Black Friday deal.





Ninja Speedy Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Save 29% on this reviewed-approved Ninja Air Fryer.

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save $100 on GE Profile Ice Makers before Black Friday.

$479 at Walmart (Save $100)

walmart black friday home deals

nestle bed sheet set

Get these Nestle bed sheets at Walmart for more than half off.

walmart deals on bedding

Clara Clark King Size Bedsheet Set

Get these Clara Clark king-size sheets today at more than half price.

wow queen comforter

Save 63% on Wowa Queen Comforters with this Black Friday deal.

vacuum deals

shark ion robot vacuum

Save $120 on the Shark robot vacuum with this Black Friday deal.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Save 11% on this Shark Lift-Away Cleaner at Walmart today only.

Eufy Clean L50 SES Robot Vacuum

Save 60% on this Eufy robot vacuum with Black Friday discounts.

Tineco iFloor 3 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Get this Tineco cordless wet/dry vacuum for $100 off.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

Save $170 on the powerful Dyson V8 vacuum with this Black Friday deal.

$299.99 at Walmart (Save $170)

Best Walmart Black Friday Toy Deals



LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor and Dilophosaurus Transport 76951

Save 12% on LEGO Jurassic World sets with this Black Friday deal.

$35 at Walmart (Save $4.99)

Melissa & Doug Top and Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set

Save 38% on Melissa & Doug playsets with this Black Friday deal.

Monster Jam Official Megalodon Storm Remote Control Monster Truck

Save 17% on this Monster Jam RC Car at Walmart today.

Barbie Dreamcamper Vehicle Playset

Get this Barbie playset for under $90 before Black Friday.

The best Walmart Black Friday tech deals

LG 32-inch 32GN600-B.AUS Gaming Monitor

Save 52% on the LG 32-inch 32GN600-B.AUS Gaming Monitor with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

LG C2 Series 65-inch Class OLED EVO Smart TV

Save $303 on the LG C2 OLED evo Smart TV at Walmart.

$1,596.99 at Walmart (Save $303)

Best TV Deals at Walmart

Hisense 58-inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

Save 10% on the Hisense 58-inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal.

Samsung 50-inch Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Save 31% on this Samsung 50-inch QLED 4K Smart TV today only.

laptop deals at walmart

HP Stream 14-inch Laptop

Save 13% on HP laptops with this Black Friday deal.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop

Save 30% on this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with the Black Friday discount.

headphone deals at walmart

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds

Get these compact earbuds today at 66% off.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

Save 33% on Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Save 37% on these Google Pixel earbuds for Black Friday.

Walmart Black Friday Style & Beauty Deals

Baozu Family Matching Christmas Pajamas

Get these matching family pajamas today for under $20.

Olay 1.3-Fluid-Ounce Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Brightening Serum

Save 33% on Olay Beauty Essentials with this Black Friday deal.





Extreme Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray

Get this Too Faced Primer and Setting Spray for under $35.

Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum

Save 69% on this Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum at Walmart.

Michael Kors Charlotte Saffiano Leather Large Top Zip Tote Black

Save 77% on Michael Kors Tote Bags with this Black Friday deal.

Walmart Black Friday deals on baby gear

fefox baby monitor security camera

Save 66% on this FabFox baby monitor with this Black Friday deal.

Pamo Babe Nursery Center Playard with Bassinet and Changing Table

Get this Palmo Babe Playard for under $100 at Walmart.

Children’s Apparel Sale at Walmart

Gerber Unisex Baby Soft Footed 2-Way Zip Pajamas

Save 44% on these Gerber zipper pajamas on sale today at Walmart.

crocs toddler and kids

Save $25 on these adorable Crocs with this Black Friday deal.

Do you need a Walmart+ membership to access Black Friday deals?

The general public is welcome to shop the new Walmart Black Friday deals until 3:00 pm EST Wednesday, November 22, However, Walmart+ members can take advantage of Black Friday discounts until 12:00 PM EST the same day. Still, Walmart+ members can take advantage of additional savings from the range for regular Black Friday shoppers.

How much does Walmart+ cost?

Walmart+ offers two pricing plans, both of which are cheaper than Amazon Prime. You can become a member by paying either $12.95 per month or $98 billed annually. That’s $21 cheaper than Amazon Prime, provided you’re willing to pay upfront for a full year. Along with early access to exclusive Black Friday deals, members enjoy annual benefits like free, same-day delivery on groceries and other household items, discounted fuel prices, and a mobile scan-and-go option when shopping in-store. Members get a free Paramount+ membership, free shipping with no minimum order, Walmart+ travel perks, and much more!

Walmart+ Membership

Sign up for Walmart+ to access special Black Friday savings.

When does the Walmart Black Friday 2023 sale end?

Walmart’s Black Friday sale is expected to run through Cyber ​​Monday 2023, which falls on Monday, November 27, A special Cyber ​​Monday sales event is starting Sunday, November 26, Walmart will be offering new Black Friday deals throughout the month and giving Walmart+ members early access to all the deals.

walmart black friday sale

Shop the best Black Friday deals on home goods, tech, and toys at Walmart now.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviews on Facebook,

TwitterInstagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Source: reviewed.usatoday.com