Walmart employee signs viral video after 10 years, becomes TikTok sensation

Published Nov 26, 2023, 4:58am ET

A longtime Walmart employee has gone viral on social media after she gave an emotional gesture to her fellow employees, signaling the “end of an era.”

Gail Lewis has become an Internet icon after leaving the multinational chain in Illinois, where she has worked for the past 10 years.

“Attention Walmart, this is Gail Lewis,” she said into the walkie-talkie. “10-Year-Old Ally Morris, Illinois 8-4-4, Sign Out, Good Night.”

While she remained brief and to the point during the sign-off, Lewis became emotional as she walked to her car after leaving her beloved store for the last time.

Lewis said, “So today was the end of an era for me.” “You just saw me sign out for the last time at my Walmart, where I’ve worked for 10 years.”

Lewis then described his bittersweet feelings of joy and sadness at leaving his beloved store.

“It’s gratifying because I’m going to a better job and those guys have become like family. I have been through a lot with him. They watched my back, I watched their back. They helped me, I helped them,” Lewis said.

“We also went through the African pandemic together,” he said of his coworkers. “It’s just sad but it’s a happy sadness because where I’m going will make me better than where I am, that’s all.”

The viral video has been viewed over 22.5 million times since it was uploaded on November 16, garnering over 80,000 followers and causing many to create wild stories about her past.

A fabricated story created by social media users depicts Lewis running back in the NFL with a caption praising Lewis’ ability to stop shoplifters or comparing the former Walmart employee to the career of MLB superstar Mike Trout.

Lewis also received more than 38,800 comments, the majority of which congratulated the now former Walmart associate.

“Good luck to you Gail,” one comment said.

Another comment joked, “The vest will have to be put on the ceiling after that,” referring to the practice of teams at sporting events hanging retired numbers/jerseys above the playing surface.

Lewis has not yet revealed what his new job is.

“I am grateful to Gail for her service to the Morris, IL store and she will be greatly missed. “I wish him the best of luck in his future opportunities,” Morris store manager Carrie Moses said through corporate, according to NBC.

