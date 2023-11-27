Walmart Cyber ​​Monday deals are here – save on TVs, cookware, toys & more

written by

Editor’s Note Sunday, November 26: We’re monitoring today’s live Walmart Cyber ​​Monday deals all day long. Bookmark this page to stay on top of holiday sales.

When does Cyber ​​Monday start at Walmart?

Cyber ​​Monday 2023 has officially landed Tomorrow, November 27th But Walmart is already in shopping mood and has launched new deals today. Walmart+ members got early access to shop the Cyber ​​Monday sale, with everyone now having access until 7pm EST. Now’s the time to score the best early Cyber ​​Monday Walmart deals for your home and beyond. If you want even more savings from Walmart sales, sign up for Walmart+ to get access to exclusive deals, travel perks, and more members-only benefits.

Sign up for Walmart+

5 Best Cyber ​​Monday Deals at Walmart



Here are five of Walmart’s best deals on products tested and loved by our experts. Cyber ​​Monday is one of the last chances to get discounts on gifts for your loved ones and it tops our best gift list for 2023.

1. Ninja Creamy





Ninja Creamy

Save 26% at Ninja Creamy with this Cyber ​​Monday deal

The Ninja Creamy is the best ice cream maker we’ve tested, and our kitchen editor loves how easy this machine is to use. One-touch programs eliminate the guesswork in making sorbet, ice cream and gelato, plus the mix-in function makes it easy to personalize any recipe.

2. Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set by Drew Barrymore

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set by Drew Barrymore

Save on this set of durable non-stick pots and pans in Walmart’s Cyber ​​Monday 2023 sale

$129 at Walmart (Save $20)

The beautiful ceramic cookware set features attractive durable non-stick pots and pans that won’t break the bank.

3. Crocs Unisex Bia Clog Sandal

Crocs Unisex Bya Clog Sandal

Save 50% on Crocs Unisex Bya Clog Sandals with this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

You can get these super comfortable Crocs for just $25 during Walmart’s Cyber ​​Monday sale. If you’re looking for a more custom fit, the adjustable Crocs are also on sale for $34. Our accessibility experts believe the change to adjustable Crocs is positive for wearers with physical disabilities or dexterity deficiencies.

4. Ninja Speedy Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer





Ninja Speedy Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Save 29% on the reviewed-approved Ninja Speedy with this Cyber ​​Monday deal

The Ninja Speedy is one of the best air fryers we’ve tested. Our experts liked how intuitive it was to use and the multicooker’s capabilities.

5. LG C2 Series 65-inch Class OLED EVO Smart TV





LG C2 Series 65-inch Class OLED EVO Smart TV

Save 12% on the top-rated LG C2 Smart TV with this Walmart Cyber ​​Monday deal

Our testers loved the LG C2’s world-class picture quality and voted it one of our favorite TVs for gamers.

Walmart Cyber ​​Monday TV Deals



Samsung 85-inch Class Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV

Save 36% on the Samsung 85-inch Class Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV with this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

TCL 75-inch Class 6-Series 4K Mini-LED UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV

Save 50% on the TCL 75-inch Class 6-Series 4K Mini-LED UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV with this Walmart TV deal.

Samsung 50-inch Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Save 31% on the Samsung 50-inch Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV with this Cyber ​​Monday TV deal.

TCL 32-inch Class 3 Series Class 720p HD LED Roku Smart TV

Save 27% on the TCL 32-inch Class 3 Series Class 720p HD LED Roku Smart TV with this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

More Cyber ​​Monday sales on TV

Walmart Cyber ​​Monday Kitchen Deals



Walmart’s Cyber ​​Monday sale has the lowest discounts on kitchen appliances, cookware, and storage ever. Featuring top brands like Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, Carrot and more!

Ninja Foodi 72-Ounce Power Blender Ultimate System

Save 55% on the Ninja Foodi 72-Ounce Power Blender Ultimate System with this Cyber ​​Monday kitchen deal.

Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore

Save 23% on Drew Barrymore’s beautiful 6 quart touchscreen air fryer with this Walmart Cyber ​​Monday deal.

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save 40% on the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker with this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

Keurig K-Express Essential Coffee Maker

Save 17% on the Keurig K-Express Essential Coffee Maker with this Cyber ​​Monday Walmart deal.

More Kitchen Sales at Walmart:

Walmart Cyber ​​Monday Cookware Deals

Carrot Nonstick Cookware Set with Detachable Handles

Save 70% on Carrot Nonstick Cookware Set with Detachable Handles with this Cyber ​​Monday kitchen deal.

Carrot Granite Cookware 9-Piece Set

Save 64% on Carrot Granite Cookware 9-Piece Set with this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

Gotham Steel 20-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Save 27% on the Gotham Steel 20-Piece Pots and Pan Set with this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

Walmart Cyber ​​Monday Vacuum Deals







Dyson V15 detects absolute vacuum

Save 33% on the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner

Save 37% on Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner with this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum

Save 52% on the Shark IQ robot vacuum with this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

More vacuums are on sale at Walmart

Walmart Cyber ​​Monday Furniture Deals



Hillsdale Gianna Faux Leather Sofa

Save 34% on the Hillsdale Giana Faux Leather Sofa with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

Baby Relax Robin 2-in-1 Rocker Recliner Chair

Save 26% on the Baby Relax Robin 2-in-1 Rocker Recliner Chair with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

patio furniture deals

Nicesol Folding PE Wicker Hanging Egg Swing Chair

Save 27% on Nicesol Folding PE Wicker Hanging Egg Swing Chair with this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

Best Walmart Cyber ​​Monday Toy Deals



Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter

Save 44% on LEGO Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

Barbie Deluxe Special Edition 60th Dreamhouse Dollhouse Playset

Save 55% on the Barbie Deluxe Special Edition 60th Dreamhouse Dollhouse Playset with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Bundle

Save 29% on the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Bundle with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

onn. 7-inch Kids Tablet 32GB

Save 51% at ONN. 7-inch Kids Tablet 32GB with this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends Bumper Car

Save 39% on Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V Bumper Car Cyber ​​Monday Walmart Deal.

More Cyber ​​Monday deals on toys

walmart cyber monday laptop deals



hp pavilion x360 intel core i5 laptop

Save 22% on the HP Pavilion x360 Intel Core i5 laptop with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

HP Stream 14-inch Laptop

Save 13% on the HP Stream 14-inch laptop with this Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday deal

More laptops on sale at Walmart:

Best Cyber ​​Monday Mattress Deals



Casper Original Hybrid Queen Mattress

Save 25% on the Casper Original Hybrid Queen Mattress with this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

Linenspa 12-Inch Dreamer Hybrid Queen Mattress

Save 26% on the Linenspa 12-Inch Dreamer Hybrid Queen Mattress with this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

Best Cyber ​​Monday Home Deals



Costway 7-Foot Pre-Lit PVC Hinged Christmas Tree

Save 65% on the Costway 7-Foot Pre-Lit PVC Hinged Christmas Tree with this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

star shower ultra 9

Save 25% on Star Shower Ultra 9 with this Cyber ​​Monday deal.

Do you need a Walmart+ membership to access Cyber ​​Monday deals?

Walmart+ members have early access to the Walmart Cyber ​​Monday 2023 Sale, starting at 12:00 PM EST Today, 26 November, The general public can shop the sale three hours later at 7:00 PM EST.

How much does Walmart+ cost?

Walmart+ offers two pricing plans, both of which are cheaper than Amazon Prime. You can become a member by paying either $12.95 per month or $98 billed annually. That’s $21 cheaper than Amazon Prime, provided you’re willing to pay upfront for a full year. Along with early access to special deals, members enjoy annual benefits like freebies, same-day delivery on groceries and other household items, discounted fuel prices, and a mobile scan-and-go option when shopping in-store. Members get a free Paramount+ membership, free shipping with no minimum order, Walmart+ travel perks, and much more!

Walmart+ Membership

Sign up for Walmart+ to access special Cyber ​​Monday savings.

When does the Walmart Cyber ​​Monday 2023 sale end?

Walmart’s Cyber ​​Monday sale is expected to run through Cyber ​​Monday 2023, which falls on Monday, November 27, With the launch of a special Cyber ​​Monday sales event Today, 26 November, Walmart will be offering new deals throughout the sale and giving Walmart+ members early access to all deals.

Shop the Walmart Cyber ​​Monday Sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

