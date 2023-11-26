Walmart Cyber Monday 2023 Sale: All the Best Deals - IGN

The annual shopping extravaganza continues, but this time with a focus on online deals. Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale has begun — at least for Walmart+ members. You can get a one-month subscription for $12.95. For everyone else, the deals will be available at 7 p.m. ET. You’ll find discounts on a wide variety of items, ranging from video games to kitchen appliances. Below, we break down all the best deals available. Let’s take a look.

Get Walmart+ for Early Access to the Cyber Monday Sale

Walmart+ Membership

30-day free trial available. Then it’s $12.95/month, or $98/year.

As mentioned above, Walmart+ members get early access to the sale. Note: you must be a paid member to get early access; the free trial doesn’t count. Walmart+ members get additional bonuses, like free shipping with no minimum order, free delivery from local stores, and more.

Jump to These Sections:

Cyber Monday 4K TV Deals

75″ TCL Class 6-Series 4K Mini-LED QLED Smart Roku TV

This is the best TV deal going, period.

Cyber Monday TV deals offer a great time to pick up a television for cheap. See the TVs above and below and see if any strike your vancy for size, quality, and price point.

This TV is a powerhouse. The LG C3 is our top pick for best 4K smart TV, regardless of whether you’re playing a game, streaming a movie, or watching sports. And it’s on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen all year.

PS5 Cyber Monday Deals

PS5 Console Bundle Deals

New Slim Model

PS5 Slim Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle

New Slim Model

PS5 Slim Console – Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle

These PS5 bundles get you lots of bang for your buck. They’re the new “slim” model of the PS5, so they don’t take up as much room in your entertainment center. And they come packaged with a brand-new huge game at no extra charge. This is a no-brainer. If you’re interested in Walmart’s Cyber Monday video game deals, keep on reading, because we’ve got a lot for owners of all three consoles.

PS5 Game Deals

Walmart has many of the best deals on PS5 games in all of the Cyber Monday sales. Also check out our PS5 Cyber Monday roundup to see the best prices at all retailers.

PS5 Controller Deals

Temporarily Out of Stock

DualSense Controller – Cobalt Blue

You’re not going to find a lower price on DualSense controllers any other time of the year than right now. Every color is on sale for $49 — including the brand-new metallic cobalt blue and volcanic red colors. This truly is the ideal time to pick up any extras you need.

Save 10% on PlayStation Store Credit

$110 credit for $99 | $100 credit for $90 | $75 credit for $67.50 | $70 credit for $63 | $55 credit for $49.50 | $50 credit for $45 | $30 credit for $27 | $25 credit for $22.50 | $10 credit for $9

You don’t often see a discount on store credit, but that’s what you get with this deal. Those who like playing digital PS5 games can pick up PlayStation Store credit at a 10% discount.

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals

Nintendo Switch Console Bundle Deals

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle

Includes an OLED Switch console, a digital copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and 3 months Nintendo Switch Online.

This has been the most popular Switch bundle with our audience, and for good reason. The Joy-Cons have an awesome Smash Bros. design, and it’s the best deal on a Switch with the gorgeous OLED screen.

If you were to buy all the components of this Nintendo Switch bundle separately, you’d end up spending around $420, but since Nintendo is being a bro this year, you get the game, the OLED model Switch, the special-edition Joy-con and 3-free months NSO for the cost of a vanilla OLED Switch.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle

Includes Nintendo Switch Lite console, plus a digital copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

If you’re going to buy a Nintendo Switch this holiday season, you’ll want to get a bundle. You can choose either a standard Switch, the OLED model, or the more compact Switch Lite. Whichever you choose, you get a game at no extra charge. And if you get a non-Lite model, you also get three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Game Cyber Monday Deals

Lots of Nintendo Switch games are on sale for the online consumer holiday. Digital copies are also on sale, so grab a digital code if you see one you want. And because game deals can vary quite a bit from retailer to retailer, you may want to check out our Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals roundup to see if the game you want is cheaper elsewhere.

MicroSD Cards (Switch Storage) on Sale for Cyber Monday

Storage is becoming cheap. If you’re often out of space on your Nintendo Switch (or Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Legion Go, for that matter), grab a microSD card while they’re on sale.

Nintendo Switch eShop Credit Deal

Nintendo eShop Credit (Digital Code)

Save 10% off all denominations.

$99 credit for $89 | $70 credit for $63 | $50 credit for $45 | $45 for $40.50 | $35 credit for $31.50 | $20 credit for $18 | $10 credit for $9 | $5 credit for $4.50

This is a deal for anyone who prefers digital over physical games. Walmart is selling all denominations of Nintendo Switch eShop credit for 10% off. That means don’t have to pay full price even for games you buy at full price. Noice.

Save on Nintendo Switch Online During Cyber Monday

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Family Membership (Digital Code)

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack makes the Switch more fun to own. You get access to a library of NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Nintendo 64, and GameBoy Advance games, plus cloud saves and expansions to popular Switch games. Grabbing this Switch Online Cyber Monday deal is great for a lot of reasons, but the biggest one is that you can share your Family Membership with up to seven other people. That’s not even one of those password-sharing deals like Netflix, Nintendo touts this as a great feature on its own website. If you have a friend group of exactly seven Nintendo-playing people, this is maybe the best Nintendo subscription Cyber Monday deal going.

Xbox Cyber Monday Deals

Xbox Console Bundle Deals

Bundles are the name of the game this Cyber Monday. You have a nice variety of game pack-ins to choose if you’re in the market for an Xbox.

Xbox Game Deals for Cyber Monday

Plenty of other Xbox games are on sale now as well. See our Xbox Cyber Monday roundup for even more deals.

Xbox Controller Cyber Monday Deals

You can never have enough controllers, is my view. And this is the lowest price all year for Xbox wireless controllers, which normally run $64.99 and up.

Xbox Credit is 10% Off for Cyber Monday

$100 credit for $90 | $90 credit for $81 | $75 credit for $67.50 | $60 credit for $54 | $50 credit for $45 | $35 credit for $31.50 | $20 credit for $18

If you own an Xbox or are buying a gift for an Xbox owner, you can save 10% on Xbox gift cards of all denominations in Walmart’s sale.

Gaming PC Deals for Cyber Monday

IBUYPOWER Y40 Liquid Cooled AMD Ryzen 7 7700X RTX 4070 Ti PC 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 1TB HDD

Skytech Shiva Liquid Cooled AMD Ryzen 7 5700X RTX 4060 Ti Gaming PC with 16GB RAM, 1TB SS

Skytech Azure AMD Ryzen 5 5600G RTX 3060 Gaming PC with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Skytech Siege Liquid Cooled Intel Core i5-12600K RTX 4070 Ti Gaming PC with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cooled AMD Ryzen 9 7900X RTX 4070 Gaming PC with 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD

iBUYPOWER TraceMR AMD Ryzen 7 5700 RTX 3060 Gaming PC with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

In the market for a pre-built gaming PC? You can save some cash this Cyber Monday on a heavy-duty gaming rig — and you don’t have to assemble the parts yourself. That’s a win-win.

Gaming Laptop Deals for Cyber Monday

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15″ AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS RTX 4050 Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Lenovo Legion 5 15″ AMD Ryzen 7 7735H RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16″ 2560×1600 (QHD+) Intel Core i9-13900HX RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

ASUS TUF 17″ AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Gaming laptops are great because they provide enough power to run AAA games, but the portability to take them on the go. You just might want to set up shop near an outlet if you want longer gaming sessions.

Meta Quest 2 on Sale for Cyber Monday

Meta Quest 2 — All-in-One Wireless VR Headset — 128GB

The Meta Quest 2 is the most affordable virtual reality headset you should consider if you’re in the market. It also has the biggest and best library of games and apps. You could get the Meta Quest 3 for a faster processor and sharper display (see it at Walmart), but it would cost twice as much. Walmart’s Cyber Monday Meta Quest 2 deal knocks $50 off the price of the headset, in both the 128GB and 256GB sizes.

Home and Kitchen Deals for Cyber Monday

Gourmia Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte & Americano Maker with Automatic Frothing

Hotel Style 6-Piece 1,000-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton-Rich Luxury Bed Sheet Set, Queen

Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers, 38-Piece Set

Home and kitchen items of all kinds are on sale in Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale. For more deals, you can check out Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale, where you’ll find discounts on big-ticket items like appliances. For more, also find some great Robot Vacuum deals from Walmart and beyond.

Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals

Want an Apple product? You can count on finding the lowest prices of the year during Cyber Monday sales. Check out our full rundown of Apple Cyber Monday deals to see if that’s the case at the moment.

Sports and Outdoors Cyber Monday Deals

FitRx Smart Bell Quick Select Adjustable Dumbbell, 5-52.5 lbs.

FitRx SmartBell XL, 10-90 lbs. Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbell

Exercise equipment, trampolines, and other items to get you outside or in shape are on sale at Walmart for Cyber Monday. For more choices, check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

Toy Deals for Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale

A nice selection of toys is on sale for deep discounts during Cyber Monday. If you have kids to buy gifts for, now’s the time to do so. If you wait, you’ll just end up paying more — and who wants to do that?

What Does a Walmart+ Membership Include?

Walmart+ Membership

30-day free trial available. Then it’s $12.95/month, or $98/year.

A Walmart+ subscription costs $12.95 for a month (you need a paid membership to take advantage of the early sale), or $98 for a year. Members also get free shipping with no order minimum, returns from home, free delivery from the closest store, and more. It even gets you access to Paramount+, which is a pretty stellar bonus. You can learn more about the Walmart+ membership or sign up here.

When Is Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale?

Walmart’s official Cyber Monday sale will be kicking off on Sunday, November 26 this year. For more details about the upcoming deals, check out our guide to Cyber Monday 2023.

Walmart’s Extended Holiday Return Policy

According to Walmart, “Most items purchased in-store or online from October 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023, are returnable until January 31, 2024. Marketplace seller participation varies. See the Return Policy for details.”

Chris Reed is a commerce editor and deals expert for IGN. He also runs IGN’s board game and LEGO coverage. You can follow him on Threads and Twitter.

