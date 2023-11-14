Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout

New York CNN –

The backlash against self-checkout is growing, and stores are starting to push back after the technology exploded over the past few years.

Booths, the British supermarket chain, said it was removing self-checkout stations from all but two of its 28 stores. In the United States, Walmart, Costco, Wegmans and other chains have also revised their self-checkout strategies.

Nigel Murray, Booth’s managing director, said: “Our customers have told us this over time – the self-scan machines we have in our stores… they can be slow, they can be unreliable (and) they’re clearly are impersonal.” BBC.

Customers at booths often misidentified what fruits and vegetables they were purchasing, even when asked by self-checkout machines. Liquor purchases were also not smooth transactions through self-checkout as employees had to verify the age of customers.

“For example, some customers don’t know one apple versus another,” Murray said. “There’s all kinds of fuss about it and then as soon as you put the wine in your basket, someone comes and checks that you’re the right age.”

A spokesperson for Booths told CNN that having employees check in shoppers was a better customer experience.

Self-service machines were first introduced during the 1980s to reduce labor expenses. They transferred the work of salaried employees to unpaid customers.

Self-checkout expanded into supermarkets in the early 2000s as stores looked to cut costs, and during the pandemic, many shoppers turned to self-checkout for the first time to reduce close contact with employees and other customers. Used.

But now, retailers are rethinking self-checkout. They have found that self-checkouts lead to greater business losses from customer mistakes and intentional shoplifting – known as “shrinkage” – than having human cashiers phone customers.

Shrinkage has been a growing problem for retailers, who have blamed shoplifting for the increase and called for tougher penalties. But retailers’ self-checkout strategies have also contributed to reducing their problems.

A study of retailers in the United States, Britain, and other European countries found that companies with self-checkout lanes and apps had a loss rate of about 4%, more than double the industry average.

Some products have multiple barcodes or barcodes that do not scan properly with self-checkout technology. Produce, including fruit and meat, typically needs to be weighed and manually entered into the system using a code. Customers may accidentally type the wrong code. Other times shoppers will not hear a “beep” confirming that an item has been properly scanned.

Other customers take advantage of lax monitoring in self-checkout aisles and have developed techniques to steal. Common tactics include not scanning an item, replacing the cheaper item (bananas) with a more expensive item (steak), scanning a fake barcode attached to their wrist, or scanning everything properly and then walking out without paying. Is included.

Stores have tried to limit losses by tightening self-checkout security features such as adding weight sensors. But additional anti-theft measures also lead to more frustrating “unexpected object in bagging area” errors, requiring staff intervention.

Walmart removed self-checkout machines from some stores in New Mexico earlier this year. ShopRite removed them from its Delaware store after customer complaints. Wegmans last year ended a mobile app that allowed customers to scan, bag and pay for groceries while shopping after reporting damage. Costco said it was adding more employees to self-checkout areas after it discovered that non-members were sneaking in at self-checkout to use membership cards that they did not have. Were not.

Costco management said the contraction this year has increased “we believe is partially due to the rollout of self-checkout.”

Discount toy retailer Five Below said the shortage was greater in stores with more self-checkout lanes. The company plans to increase the number of staffed cash registers at new locations.

Source: www.cnn.com