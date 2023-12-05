Loading Something is loading.

In today’s big story, we’re looking at the growing similarities between Target and Walmart.

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Walmart and Target are paying each other some serious homage.

The country’s two biggest retailers are taking pages from each other’s playbooks to keep pace with the changing economic landscape.

From Walmart’s buzz about a “store of the future” to Target’s proliferation of new low-price deals, the similarities between the two stores are becoming undeniable, writes Business Insider’s Dominic Reuter.

Dominic points out that the similarities go beyond physical presence or the types of deals. Their officers also look similar to each other.

Christina Hennington, Target’s chief development officer, recently said the retail giant wants to become a “vacation destination for affordable fun” because of Target’s “everyday low prices.”

If that phrase sounds familiar, that’s because it’s been a key part of Walmart’s pricing strategy for decades.

It is not unusual for retail chains to borrow ideas from each other.

Home Depot and Lowe’s have been taking ideas from each other for decades. And Walmart founder Sam Walton openly admitted that he borrowed a lot of ideas from Sol Price, the originator of the wholesale club model.

But what makes Walmart-Target so interesting is the specific type of consumer they typically serve.

Although there is bound to be some overlap, shoppers tend to gravitate toward one of the two stores. The dividing line is often economic status. Historically, upper-middle-class consumers chose Target, while lower-income shoppers turned to Walmart.

However, stubborn inflation forced consumers to be more diligent in their purchasing decisions. This has led Walmart to see an increase in higher-income customers, a trend they are leaning toward.

Meanwhile, Target is offering more competitive promotions to cater to consumers at a more comfortable price point for them.

But Dominic told me that the two companies going after each other’s target audiences doesn’t mean crushing the competition. This is more representative of the current economic scenario.

Even if it’s about switching customers, it’s a tricky strategy. Changing a company’s core offering can alienate its most loyal customers.

After all, more than beating each other up, these rivals have bigger fish to worry about: Amazon.

3 things in the markets

3 things in tech

AI startups that attracted the most investment this year. OpenAI, Anthropic and Starlink AI top the list of AI startups to raise money in 2023. But more than 200 startups have raised at least $50 million this year.

Leaked Memo: Message from Spotify CEO announcing layoffs. The company is cutting its workforce by 17% – about 1,500 employees. CEO Daniel Ek wrote in his email that “being thin is not just a choice but a necessity.”

VMware’s future under Broadcom could see “change” and “uncertainty.” Inside sources and leaked memos point to drastic changes at the company. Competitors are eyeing VMware’s customers, and VMware employees are facing a bit of culture shock under Broadcom.

3 things in business

Elon Musk’s Cybertruck Apocalypse. Tesla’s CEO says its long-awaited truck is built for the apocalypse. In fact, it’s silly. But his faith in a truck that could survive suggests an even more twisted mindset.

A millennial who was on her way to becoming a manager in her 20s shares her regrets. He said it’s important for managers to help their direct reports with their development and career trajectory. But at 26, she was still moving forward in her career.

Gen Z is refusing to work for others. Instead, they want to work for themselves. According to a new survey, one in three Gen Zers believe the best way to build wealth is to be self-employed. Gen Z is the “hustle generation” and they reject many of the millennial attitudes about careers.

In other news

What is happening today

The season finale of “Dancing with the Stars” is tonight on ABC. Among the stars vying for gold are Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Jason Mraz, Charity Lawson and Ariana Madix.

Among the stars vying for gold are Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Jason Mraz, Charity Lawson and Ariana Madix. The 2024 Major League Baseball Draft Lottery will be broadcast live. It will air on MLB Network. The lottery will give teams that did not make the playoffs a chance to receive their top picks.

Today’s earnings: AutoZone, Asana, and other companies.

for your bookmarks

Home Safety Tips

Former burglar shares advice on keeping your home safe. He said security systems signal that there is something valuable inside and worth stealing.

