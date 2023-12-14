Wally's evolution from expense tracking to personal finance AI

Resilience is often highlighted as a key skill for entrepreneurs and few have shown as much resilience as Valley founder Saeed Hejazi and his brother Sami.

Saeed entered the startup world in 2013 with an e-commerce site called Nahel, which was preceded by Souq and other big names that followed.

“When I was in university, I was a little broke, so to make some money, I used to help people sell things on the Internet,” he says, referring to eBay. Some investors heard about Hejazi’s idea and decided to invest a little money and help him get established in Dubai.

He created the largest e-commerce site in the region at the time with 60,000 products across 11 different categories. To cope with the orders he spent several months in a warehouse, bathing with shataf and sleeping on makeshift beds.

“These are aspects of entrepreneurship that very few people realize, it’s not as harsh these days, but early builders had to go through it,” he says.

They raised investment from Aramex, with the logistics giant taking a majority shareholding and investing about $2 million in a deal that did not benefit either party. According to Hejazi, Aramex treated it like an acquisition rather than an investment.

“There was no precedent for how to build something like this before, and they learned a lot through the process,” he says. “When you partner with a 100-pound gorilla. If you are, you will feel the weight. They have thousands of employees, they’re publicly listed, everyone has their own opinion about how things should be done, but it was definitely a learning experience.

It was during this time that Hejazi learned how to budget and maximize his salary given the uncertainty of his income. He started creating an Excel sheet of all his monthly expenses, and was frustrated to see that the entire process was so manual.

“At that time we barely had online banking, fintech or anything like that today. You have downloaded the PDF [bank] Made the statement, opened my Excel sheet and then tried to classify things myself,” he says.

This was the moment that gave birth to the idea of ​​expense tracking app Wally. He says, “Like most things in life, you can’t improve unless you keep track of it, whether it’s your health or education, set standards and goals and see that we’re following through.” Are there or not?”

This coincided with the time when smartphones were becoming more ubiquitous in the region and so Hejazi set out to create a website and app to help users in the Middle East keep track of their expenses.

“I sometimes think I might be cursed for working too quickly. When we launched Wally there was no concept of open banking, no concept of the ability to connect your banks and automate everything.

They based the initial design on a calorie counter, where users had to enter each transaction manually. Wally also introduced receipt scanning, which worked most of the time, but was limited by the poor quality of the cameras on phones.

going to india

Hejazi approached investors in 2015 in hopes of raising $2 million, but only managed to garner interest from a few. Issues with manual input of expenses kept many investors away and so the team raised only $620,000 from angel investors, mostly in the US.

“VCs tend to follow trends rather than try to understand things themselves, so you need to campaign with a lot of VCs to get them to come in, especially in the Middle East. Whoever builds deeptech here eventually moves to America, because you can’t scale it up [funding] Here. all our [regional] VCs are ex-bankers, lawyers, consultants, they were not capital allocators and sitting there explaining their technology with diagrams or explaining source code – forget about it. Even their analysts don’t have STEM degrees most of the time,” he says.

Such an ecosystem of VCs has resulted in a fintech market that is filled with imitators, according to Hejazi.

“We didn’t have VCs at that time so we had to go to family offices and the way you talk to them is different from the way you talk to anyone else. They’re sitting there comparing the e-commerce opportunity in a highly fragmented, low internet penetration market to a new property being launched in Jumeirah and these were the things we were competing against.

Soon after raising $620,000, Hejazi packed his bags and moved to Bangalore where the amount would go much further and where talent was more abundant than in regional markets like Egypt or Jordan.

“I believed in the problem we were trying to solve. Money is at the center of all our decisions and it’s strange that you don’t have any tools to be part of that decision-making process,” he says. “India is a great place to hire people, [their startups] “Build technologies and services at scale.”

The team worked on a tree house to keep the fire down. They had no chairs, desks and curtains in place of walls and paid only $50 a month in rent.

Hejazi’s move to Bangalore with his brother coincides with the rise of open banking globally and the growth of digital payment gateways and fintech apps.

“When open banking started, we jumped in immediately,” says Hejazi, who worked on addressing the global market from day one. Its biggest market remains America. “It took us about two years to get started with 15,000 banks in 70 countries.”

This rapid growth was made possible by working with open banking platforms like plaid and salt edge.

“We have this middle layer where we connect all these aggregators and we’ve found a unique niche for ourselves that we didn’t really see in the beginning because the market wasn’t really formed yet,” he says.

So after almost five years in India, Hejazi decided to return to Dubai to launch the third version of Wally, which was now automated, and joined DIFC’s Fintech Hive accelerator.

During the development of the app, Wally considered different ways to earn money.

“We didn’t have that many options,” he says, adding that when you have a product that serves so many countries, you can’t have local revenue solutions, you need something that works everywhere. Do the work.” The team experimented with bundles and add-ons, but ultimately opted for a free basic plan with paid premium features. The “Gold Subscription” was Dh40 per month or Dh150 per year.

Valley launched its third version on the market in 2020, just before COVID.

“Sometimes things can get very, very dark and really bad. “My brother’s hair started turning gray, and I used to grind my teeth so hard while sleeping that I broke a tooth,” says Hejazi. Take money, that’s when it feels like you have to make it, because it’s one thing if you take money from professionals, but we took money from people we took money from.” knew. “It puts a thick layer of pressure.”

But after the initial scare of the pandemic, consumer behavior began to change and online spending began to increase.

“People started to become a little more aware [of their spending] But the dynamics of the environment meant it was not that difficult to save. [money] As it is now in the post-Covid world,” he says. “We grew and we did really well and then people started connecting their banks and all this data started flowing.”

The startup was accepted into the SAMA Fintech Sandbox shortly after Saudi Arabia’s central bank launched its own open banking framework, and it also partnered with UAE-based open banking platform Lean Technologies.

“So from there it just became about growth – growing the app and getting people connected to their bank accounts.”

Valley then raised $6 million in a pre-seed round, half of which came from angel investors. But the round took 18 months to close and the lack of visibility into when the next check would arrive led to a lot of anxiety and an inability to plan effectively.

“When you don’t have cash, it changes everything. Your team is small, which means you’re working on products and things sequentially rather than in parallel and then marketing is sporadic which confuses your customer acquisition costs,” says Hejazi. “When you think about the entire amount, $6 million for pre-seed, it’s a huge amount for this part of the world, but the fact that it came in drip probably allowed us to be more agile and Probably forced to behave like a bootstrapped switch on.”

gpt chat

When Open AI launched its Conversational Generative AI tool, Chat GPT, Hejazi took notice and saw an opportunity to integrate Wally with this new technology to develop it into a personal finance app powered by AI .

“We put all our resources into it, we did it all day and every night until we were able to launch what is now the only personal finance AI in the world,” Hejazi says.

This is Valley version 4.0, ValleyGPT, which can provide more comprehensive data and advice for its users. Hejazi gives the example of his brother, who is planning to get married. He asked Chat GPT how much a two-day wedding for 100 people would cost in Tuscany. Chat GPT provided line items and price ranges for the event. Integration with Wally allows the app to provide a personalized budget plan for him.

“They asked GPT how can I save for it, and it knows their income levels, their spending patterns, their commitments, it has access to all their financial information, so it’s literally a financial tool on your phone. Is a consultant,” he says.

Wally still relies on its own data and machine learning capabilities for the core of its app, but Chat GPT adds an interactive layer that can convey this personalized analysis of a user’s data. It also takes into account data from what Hejazi describes as “responsible users” and compares their habits with yours to determine how you can better manage your money. .

Wally has also introduced investment advice as part of this fourth edition, based on recommendations made by Chat GPT for each individual user. It can recommend the best credit cards based on your spending habits and needs, or suggest money to invest. The app is now free to use but will monetize on the plugins it plans to introduce that can help the user make investment transactions. Application.

The team is now looking to raise $10 million and Hejazi has high hopes despite the current economic climate.

“I don’t know how good the atmosphere is [for fundraising] But to be honest with you, I think I’m better off this way,” he says.

