Nov. 3—When a major retail store closes in a high-profile location, it usually doesn’t take long for someone to fill the spot.

Slumberland Furniture, 1329 S. The upcoming completion of Range Line Road is an example of this. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, America’s largest closeout and excess inventory retailer, will open a new store there in 2024, according to a company spokesperson.

Ollie’s, which recently opened its 500th store in Iowa City, Iowa, is now present in 30 states. The company, which is based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, offers shoppers “good stuff cheap” with deals on a wide selection of brand-name merchandise at up to 70% off. Products include home goods, food, books, stationery, bedding and bath, floor coverings, toys, cleaning supplies, and health and beauty aids.

A company spokesperson told me that shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is like going on “a giant treasure hunt” because you never know what you’ll find.

According to a news release from the company, Olly’s employs more than 11,000 associates across the country and plans to open 50 to 55 locations annually until it reaches its goal of 1,050 stores. The discount retailer brings 50 to 60 jobs with each of its new stores.

Slumberland Furniture was set to close this week, but the store has been given a two-week extension to dispose of remaining merchandise. A store spokesperson said about 25% of the inventory remains, including coffee and end tables, single chairs and dining sets. The closeout sale is taking place from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Slumberland has approximately 120 stores in 12 states. Following the closing, Joplin’s nearest store will be in Springfield.

Slumberland announced in late July that the company had lost its lease and was liquidating its inventory. Slumberland Corp. acquired the stores from the franchise owners in March 2015. He operated the store for seven years.

Several big box stores are vacant in Joplin, particularly at NorthPark Mall. The Slumberland Furniture site stands out due to its proximity to a Walmart Supercenter. And it is located in the same shopping center as Hobby Lobby.

New Auto Sales Group

Palmer Auto Group at 3227 S. A former service station has opened on Main St.

Tyler Palmer, who owns the business with his wife Lexi, told me he hopes to offer “something for everyone” when it comes to vehicles, from affordable models to high-end options. Financing available.

Palmer, a veteran, is a native of Diamond and a graduate of Missouri Southern. He was most recently the accountant for the Walton family in Northwest Arkansas.

Palmer’s lot is constantly changing due to ongoing sales and new arrivals. To view an inventory of cars and trucks, visit palmerautogroupllc.com.

Timings are noon to 5 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 6 pm on Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday. Appointments are available Monday and Tuesday by dialing 417-592-3914.

nail spa opens

Cassons Nail Spa, a full-service spa, is located at 1010 S. Opened in a storefront on Madison St. This cantina is in the same shopping center as Bravo Mexican Grill.

According to Cason’s website, the spa wants its clients to be “pampered and beautified with peace of mind.” The spa offers all types of nail services using high quality polishes. There are four levels of pedi treatments, from Classic to Signature. You can receive basic or intensive foot care depending on your needs. Your feet will be soft, cleansed, exfoliated, moisturized, masked and massaged.

Services are detailed on the spa’s website, kaysonstailspa.com.

Timings are Monday-Saturday 9 AM to 7 PM and Sunday 10 AM to 4 PM.

Contact Wally Kennedy at [email protected].

Source