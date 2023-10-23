Wallets die as shoppers abandon cash for card and phone payments

Wallets are becoming a thing of the past, as shoppers have turned to card payments and moved away from traditional wallets.

Consumers are relying more on mobile to pay for their everyday purchases and have turned to sticky card holders that attach to the back of phone cases.

Only 14 percent of payments in the UK were made using cash in 2022, as banks closed branches and ATMs were closed.

Psychiatrist Kamalin Kaur said she had stopped using cash during the pandemic and had not bought a new purse for 15 years.

“I started post-Covid as a way to limit contact while shopping. It was much easier to exploit money than to handle it. Now it’s just become a habit,” he said.

Rachel Conlisk, 49, said it’s easier to pay using her phone.

She said: “I now just use my phone to pay for things. It’s easier to carry just one thing, I don’t have to carry a bag or risk my card slipping out of my pocket unnoticed, and I can leave the house with only the essentials unencumbered.

Retailers said customers wanted more practical bags with features including zips, but they were turning up their noses at traditional wallets and purses.

Jackie Hay of luxury purse maker Radley London said customer habits were changing to become more practical.

The brand manager said, “We are seeing them investing in new styles and sizes that provide them with practical solutions – something that is at the heart of all our designs.”

“Some of our smaller handbags include card slits and increasingly popular styles include our ‘Phone’ crossbody, small zip around card holder and our Trifold wallet.”

Ms Hay said that while the brand sells purses containing small coins, they often come with a key ring and are used for decoration rather than to hold cash.

Larissa Stange, purchasing manager for high-end department store Liberty, said there is not much demand for zipped wallets anymore.

She said: “We are also selling ‘wallets on chain’ from different brands, but these are often used as micro bags to fit all the essentials for a night out.

“That said, for wallets, the demand from card holders is certainly very high.”

The Covid pandemic accelerated the shift to payments from cards and mobile phones, due to concerns about transmission of the virus on coins and notes.

The number of annual cash payments declined from more than 20 billion in 2012 to 5 billion in 2023. According to industry body UK Finance, in 2022, almost 60 percent of all payments were made using cards.

Statistically, older and vulnerable consumers are still more likely to rely on cash payments.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak committed to better cash access measures in August, promising that everyone would live within an hour’s walk of an ATM, post office or bank branch.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com