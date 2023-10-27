(Bloomberg) — Byron Wien, the longtime markets strategist whose annual list of “10 Surprises” made him one of the most influential voices on Wall Street during his career at Blackstone Inc. and Morgan Stanley, has died. Is. He was 90 years old.

He died on Wednesday. Wien was at Blackstone for the past 14 years and was most recently vice president in the private wealth business, serving as a market forecaster for the firm and its investors.

“Byrne’s life was remarkable in many ways,” Blackstone Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman and Chairman John Gray said in a memo circulated at the firm. “He was always building new relationships and inspiring everyone around him to think about the risks and opportunities ahead.”

Orphaned as a teenager, Chicago-born Wien overcame a hard-luck youth to become a household name in finance with a career spanning more than 50 years. He began publishing his predictions in 1986, when he was chief US investment strategist at Morgan Stanley. The list quickly became a must-read, as it focused on less likely outcomes on topics such as the direction of the S&P 500 index, China’s economic growth, and the next US presidency.

His formula was simple but provocative: Look for things that an average investor would give a 1-in-3 chance of happening but that (for Wynne) had a better than 50% chance of happening. Although at times deviating from the norm, his forecasts were widely followed year after year and had the power to move financial markets.

Stock picker Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street when Wynn made his announcement, “The best thing about Byrne’s choices — and I’ve followed Byrne for 30 years … is when he gets it wrong. , so it really doesn’t cost you anything.” Surprise for 2018. “When it’s right, you can make a fortune.”

Wynne continued this tradition throughout his career. In 2009, after a stint at Pequot Capital Management Inc., he joined Blackstone to advise the firm and its clients in analyzing economic, political, market, and social trends.

Wien, who came up with the list to differentiate himself from other investment strategists, said Morgan Stanley initially had deep reservations about the idea.

“They said, ‘Byron, you can make all 10 mistakes and you will embarrass the firm and disgrace yourself. Frankly, we don’t care about your disgrace, but we don’t want the company to be embarrassed,’” Wynne recalled in a profile.

His predictions had a mixed record of success. At times, most of his predictions were accurate. But there were also several notable fluxes. In January 2016, Wynne thought that Hillary Clinton would become president in the election later that year – and that her opponent would be Texas Senator Ted Cruz rather than Donald Trump.

But in some ways, keeping score was beside the point. Even when wrong, Wien had the power to incite and influence Wall Street. In 2002, he said that then-Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan would likely retire, which did not occur until 2006. Nevertheless, Wien’s prediction impressed the markets and prompted several articles about whether Greenspan would step down. ,

“I had several years, ’93, ’94 and ’95, where I got a perfect seven out of 10,” he told Bloomberg. “And usually I get five or six right. But I don’t do it for the score. I do this to push people’s thinking forward.”

Wien’s writings brought Blackstone popularity among financial advisors and wealthy people. Over the past decade, the world’s largest alternative asset manager has expanded its reach beyond large pensions and endowments and now invests for a broader range of individuals.

Byron Richard Wien was born on February 14, 1933. His father, a doctor, died when Wien was 9 years old. His mother died when he was 14, and he was raised by his sister while he completed high school on the North Side of Chicago.

Wien described himself as “a stupid middle-class Jewish kid”. Wien said he got a lucky break when his guidance counselor told him that Harvard University was looking for smart kids from public schools to balance its private school enrollment, and scheduled a student for an interview with an admissions officer. Had asked for.

“The guidance counselor called me in and said, ‘Wayne’ – they called you by your last name then – ‘You’re our choice. Go to town and don’t make a fool of yourself.’ It changed my life,” Wynne told Barron’s years later.

After receiving bachelor’s degrees in physics and chemistry, he earned a master’s degree in business administration at Harvard Business School.

Initially he worked for an advertising agency in Chicago but he did not like it there. He then served in the US Army for two years before taking a consulting job that sent him to Nigeria, which he credits with sparking his lifelong interest in travel and the developing world.

In the mid-1960s, Wien moved to New York, where he was offered a job at a small investment management firm by a business school classmate. It didn’t go well initially. By his own telling, he lacked the training to be an analyst and was almost fired. But soon, Wien finds his way and eventually becomes a partner in the firm.

In 1985 he moved to New York-based Morgan Stanley, where he remained for 21 years. He built his reputation there not only for his annual list but for his popular monthly strategy essay.

First Call named him the most read analyst of 1998. Smart Money ranked him the No. 1 strategist two years later, and New York magazine called Wynn one of the 16 most influential people on Wall Street in 2006. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award. From the New York Society of Security Analysts.

At Blackstone, which he joined in 2009, Wien traveled extensively around the world to meet with investors, government officials and central bankers.

Wien was a regular commentator on the financial media and avoided attending the company’s global Monday morning meeting. A tireless networker, he also held a series of lunches in the Hamptons each summer to discuss markets, politics and the economy.

Market strategists never shy away from tough debates. At previous investor meetings, he met Tony James, a top executive who played a key role in running the firm at the time. According to Jon Solotar, who leads Blackstone’s Private Wealth Solutions business, the spirited debates that took place on stage left the audience astonished when no one was holding back.

“Byron can be a little tireless,” she said. But Wien reinforced his arguments with facts.

“He understood that you can’t predict where interest rates or the market will be,” Solotter said. “But you can look at and analyze the facts presented, and aim for a probability better than 50%.”

Wien published a list of 20 lessons he learned during the first 80 years of his life. These include: traveling extensively, reading all the time, and networking intensively.

The last thing, the specialty was never to retire. As Wien said: “If you always work, you can always live. “I know there is abundant biological evidence against this theory, but I’m going with it anyway.”

In recent years, he worked with his successor. Joe Ziddle, chief investment strategist for Blackstone’s Private Wealth Solutions business, joined Wynne in formulating “10 Surprises” in 2018. This year, he predicted that the market would bottom out by the middle of the year and begin to recover compared to 2009. The two made another prediction: “Elon Musk will get Twitter back on the path to recovery by the end of the year.”

Veen was married twice. After his first marriage, to a school teacher, ended in divorce, he married Anita Volz, president of the Observatory Group, a New York-based macroeconomic consulting firm.

–With assistance from Erin Fuchs.

(Updated with additional context starting in 13th paragraph)

