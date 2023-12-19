Wall Street's S&P 500 predictions for 2024

The stock market’s recent weak performance has led strategists and industry veterans to set an optimistic outlook for the S&P 500 in 2024.

This year, US stocks have seen a significant surge due to a rise in technology stocks driven by anticipated accommodative monetary policy and optimism in artificial intelligence (AI). The S&P 500 is just under 2% closer to its all-time high, and the Nasdaq 100 reached a new record for the first time in two years.

The bullish trend comes after the Federal Reserve signaled a possible end to aggressive rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation, with a rate cut likely in 2024.

Wall Street S&P 500 Outlook. Source: CNBC Pro

Optimistic outlook for the S&P 500

With most of the predictions unchanged, it attracts no one’s attention. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) raised its price target to 5100 from the previous estimate of 4700.

GS strategist, David Kostin, envisions the S&P 500 reaching 5,100 points by the end of the upcoming year, which aligns with peers like Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) on Wall Street.

And Oppenheimer Asset Management is expecting a new high in 2024. As reported, the Goldman strategist has adjusted his forecast to around 9% above his mid-November estimate of 4,700. bloomberg On 18th December.

Furthermore, there exists a risk that Costin’s 5% year-over-year earnings growth forecast in 2024 may be overly cautious, as more accommodative financial conditions are expected to stimulate economic activity and corporate profits, As Kostin said.

While the strategist previously acknowledged the accuracy of his team’s prediction that the S&P 500 would show no profit growth in 2023, he acknowledged error in claiming that the index would not experience growth this year.

Recently, the Fear and Greed Index hit 76, indicating excessive greed, the first instance since the stock market peak in July 2023.

Since the Oct. 27 low, the S&P 500 has risen 650 points, representing a 16% rally over 36 trading days – an average increase of 18 points per trading day.

Fear and Greed Index December 2023. Source: CNN Business

With an optimistic outlook from strategists and excessive greed from investors, markets are at least getting off to a strong start in 2024, but it remains to be seen whether the S&P 500 will be able to reach the predicted targets.

Source: finbold.com