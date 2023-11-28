Wall Street’s rally seems to be gaining momentum again, leading to gains in stocks.

Stocks rose slightly in early afternoon trading Tuesday as cautious investors signaled that November’s strong rally may be coming to an end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.4%, while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) both finished about 0.2% higher after losses earlier in the week.

With November in sight, investors are considering whether a pullback is on the way after a sharp surge on the way to stocks’ best monthly performance in more than a year.

The bullish sentiment comes as investors bet the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates — though two separate speeches on Tuesday from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated the central bank had different stances on this. There are differing opinions whether interest rates need to be raised further or not.

As Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schoenberger reports, Bowman said he thinks the Fed will have to raise rates further to get inflation “to our 2% target on time.”

But Waller said he is becoming more confident that rates are at the right level, even though he needs more data to be sure. Treasury yields declined following his comments and the 10-year yield (^TNX) fell nearly 5 basis points to trade near 4.34%.

Investors may proceed with caution ahead of two key batches of economic data due later this week. Wednesday brings an update on third-quarter GDP, while Thursday’s PCE reading on consumer inflation – the Federal Reserve’s favorite gauge – will set policymakers’ expectations for the next rate move.

New data from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumer confidence rose in November. The Conference Board’s index rose to 102.0 in November, down from 99.1 in October.

However, despite the improvement, according to the Conference Board, the expectations index remained below 80 for the third consecutive month – a level that historically signals a recession within the next year.

Meanwhile, investors are paying attention to how retailers are performing now that Black Friday has kicked off the holiday shopping season.

Consumers spent $12.4 billion online on Cyber ​​Monday, a 9.6% increase from last year, according to data from Adobe Analytics on e-commerce. As people looked to cash in on last-minute deals between 10 and 11 p.m. Eastern time, $15.7 million was spent every minute.

In commodities, oil prices rose as the dollar weakened – dragging down prices for holders of other currencies – and expectations of more production cuts at this week’s delayed OPEC+ meeting. Brent crude futures (BZ=F) were trading above $82 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were above $76.

Flurry of IPOs suggests investors may feel risk-averse again Can the IPO market return to its former glory in 2024? As Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer reports: Fast-fashion retailer Shein has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., according to multiple press reports Tuesday. Social media website Reddit and Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand Skims are also exploring options to go public in 2024, according to Bloomberg. The latest developments hint at a larger theme: 2024 could be the year the IPO market makes a meaningful comeback. “We are more optimistic about the real reopening of the IPO market in 2024 than in 2023,” Michael Brunn, global co-head of private equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said during a media roundtable on Nov. 7. Many thought that recent public debuts from the likes of chip giants Arm (ARM) and Instacart (CART) would bring a return to IPOs earlier this year. Data from Dealogic showed that 35 deals were completed in the third quarter, which is down from the 95 deals seen during the same quarter in 2021 (the market was at its lowest in 2022)., Read more here.

Cyber ​​Monday made a new record US consumers set a new spending record as they spent billions to kick off the holiday shopping season. As Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma reports: Consumers spent $12.4 billion online on Cyber ​​Monday, a 9.6% increase from last year, according to data from Adobe Analytics on e-commerce. As people sought to cash in on last-minute deals between 10 and 11 p.m., $15.7 million was spent every minute. It came as Black Friday brought in a record-breaking $9.8 billion, up 7.5% from a year earlier, while $10.3 billion was spent the following weekend. The total for Cyber ​​Week – the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber ​​Monday – was $38 billion, up 7.8% year over year. With consumers reducing spending amid rising interest rates, declining savings, returning student loan payments and credit card debt, retailers’ plan to emphasize discounts may have worked. “Prices are coming down and then we’re also seeing discounts on top of that,” Patrick Brown, Adobe VP of Growth and Insights, said on Yahoo Finance Live. These two factors combined to create a “huge surge in demand”. “Consumers feel like they got a better deal,” he said. Discretionary categories, many of which were hit by the slowdown in spending, got the biggest boost on Monday. These include apparel, which saw online sales increase by 189% compared to October 2023, followed by appliances, toys, furniture, electronics, jewelery and sporting goods. Read more here.

Consumer confidence remained high in November New data from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumer confidence rose in November. The Conference Board’s index rose to 102.0 in November, down from 99.1 in October. Average 12-month inflation expectations fell back to 5.7% after rising to 5.9% a month earlier. “Consumer confidence rose in November after three consecutive months of declines,” Conference Board chief economist Dana Peterson said in a news release. “This improvement reflects an improvement in the ‘Expectations Index’, while the ‘Current Situation Index’ was largely unchanged.” However, despite the improvement, the ‘Expectations Index’ remained below 80 for the third consecutive month – a level that historically signals a recession within the next year. However, consumer fears of an impending recession have declined slightly, reaching the lowest level this year, with two-thirds of consumers surveyed in November still believing that a recession in the next 12 months is “somewhat” or likely. “Very likely”, according to the Conference Board.

Stocks are flatline Stocks opened flat on Tuesday as the November rally appears to be faltering. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) both embraced the flatline after declines earlier in the week.

