Wall Street's China stock bulls look for redemption after a disappointing year

(Bloomberg) — For China bulls on Wall Street, 2023 is a year to forget.

Most read from Bloomberg

Global investment banks were almost unanimously optimistic about the market around this time last year, but that was confounded by a 14% decline in the MSCI China index.

Now, as policymakers step up efforts to prevent a housing slump and increase funding support for the broader economy, expectations are building again that 2024 will be better. But it’s a case of once bitten, twice shy. This time, expectations are much more modest.

“It feels like we’ve been frozen in time for 12 months. What changed, however, were people’s perceptions. They’ve gone from very optimistic to very pessimistic,” said Steve Wreford, portfolio manager at Lazard Asset Management Ltd. “A year ago, it was a wrong thing to be optimistic. And I wonder whether it is wrong to be pessimistic now.

What a difference a year can make. At the end of 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley were predicting at least 10% annual gains for the MSCI gauge as Beijing eases tighter Covid controls. A Bank of America Corp survey showed funds were rushing to increase investments in Chinese stocks in anticipation of a strong economic reopening.

The reality is a bit difficult. While US, Japanese and Indian stocks rose this year, China’s stocks failed to make it the world’s worst-performing major market. Equities are set to see a record fifth consecutive month of foreign outflows in December.

Finally, Wall Street’s misplaced optimism likely stemmed from underestimating concerns ranging from weak consumption to a prolonged housing crisis as well as geopolitical tensions and authorities’ willingness to increase fiscal spending in a debt-laden economy. But it also reflects the difficulties of navigating a market where policymaking has become increasingly opaque and unpredictable.

As the initial reopening rally fizzled and hopes for the Bazooka stimulus program evaporated, some China bulls are beginning to adjust to the new reality. JPMorgan was one of the first to take action, rolling back its approach around the middle of the year. Morgan Stanley followed suit by downgrading China to equal-weight in August.

Read: China stock bulls hit reset button after $1.5 trillion loss

Goldman Sachs waited until November to cut its recommendation on Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks to neutral, citing modest earnings growth. The bank remains overweight on mainland Chinese stocks.

“We had called for risk appetite in April. Unfortunately that didn’t work. So it was the wrong decision,” said Wendy Liu, chief Asia and China equity strategist at JPMorgan. “From May 2023 onwards, we have become much more cautious about the decline in growth,” he said, “and people’s expectations for a stronger stimulus proved false.”

Jonathan Garner, Morgan Stanley’s chief Asia and emerging markets equity strategist, said the bank has been “effectively cautious on China” for most of the beginning of 2021, while Goldman Sachs did not respond to a request for comment.

policy response, consumer

Some China veterans, including strategists at non-U.S. banks such as Harald van der Linde of HSBC Holdings Plc, had anticipated China’s economic slowdown and its asset troubles. What surprised him most, he said, was that the response from policymakers was “very slow and cautious.” “This was the hardest one to predict.”

Others blame the market’s disappointing performance on the absence of “revenge spending” by Chinese consumers.

“They went through a very traumatic experience with Covid. “They were much more closed than elsewhere,” said Rajeev de Mello, global macro portfolio manager at Gamma Asset Management, who cut his stake in China as the reopening rally faded. “So perhaps the family members are more cautious.”

Looking to 2024, most Wall Street banks remain bullish on Chinese stocks, even though many have lowered their forecasts and are expecting only single-digit gains for the MSCI China gauge.

Ironically, their logic looks very similar to last year: further policy support, improving earnings momentum and cheap valuations. And there’s little guarantee they’ll be right this time: While Beijing has notably stepped up efforts to ease funding problems among the country’s cash-strapped property developers, deflation remains a threat. and top leaders have signaled continued reluctance to adopt more robust incentives.

As the MSCI China index posted its first gain in four months amid a global equities surge in November, JPMorgan’s Liu said she expected the “relief rally” to continue into early 2024 amid a détente in China-U.S. Supported by reduction and improvement. Increase in revenue.

Van der Linde’s team expects China to outperform in 2024 and lift regional shares higher. “For now, we’re sticking to our guns,” he said. “Global macro is now starting to work in China’s favor. Although the call was not entirely correct in the last six months, perhaps the same reasons are beginning to emerge now.

Some other investors say analyzing China’s market based on fundamentals is less meaningful than in the past, as the regulatory environment has become more capricious and policymaking less transparent in recent years.

“I think a lot of people in the West have stopped looking at corporate earnings for Chinese stocks,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, fund manager at GAM Investment Management. The market is “largely driven by news flow, and most investors don’t really have the time or effort to look at it in depth.”

Read: China is becoming a data black hole, says short seller Aandahl

–With assistance from Iris Ouyang, Tassia Sipahutar and April Ma.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com