Wall Street's biggest rivals unite on Capitol Hill to defeat Biden's proposed changes to the way banks are regulated: 'It makes no sense'

The heads of Wall Street's biggest banks appeared on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to urge senators to block the Biden administration's proposed changes to the way banks are regulated, warning that the new proposals would lead to geopolitical turmoil and inflation.

Wall Street’s most powerful bankers have regularly appeared before Congress since the 2008 financial crisis. Among those testifying before the Senate Banking Committee were JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan, Citigroup’s Jane Fraser and Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon.

While in previous years bank CEOs used the hearing to highlight the good work of the industry, this year they warned about the potential dangers of overly regulating the industry.

Banks are strongly against several proposed regulations that could affect their profitability, including new rules from the Federal Reserve that would require big banks to hold extra capital on their balance sheets. The industry says the new rules, known as the Basel endgame, will reduce lending and weaken bank balance sheets at a time when the industry needs more flexibility.

There are also proposals coming from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that would rein in overdraft fees, a longtime source of revenue for consumer banks.

“I have been working on this for a long time. I have sat on the board of the New York Federal Reserve. I’ve looked at a lot of the rules, and (this proposal) doesn’t make any sense,” Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said in response to a question.

The other seven CEOs were similar in both their prepared remarks and their responses to senators’ questions.

“(The regulations) were not made thoughtfully and should be reconsidered,” Dimon said.

Industry opposition has saturated the Washington media market for the past several weeks, which came to the fore in senators’ comments during the hearing.

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio and chairman of the committee, said, “You should stop pouring money into lobbying against efforts to protect the taxpayers who subsidize your entire industry.”

Brown, a longtime critic of the bank, is unlikely to agree with the CEO’s comments. Instead the CEO’s goal was to reach out to the more moderate Democratic members of the committee. Only a handful of Democrats asked questions in support of the new rules, while most Republicans appeared to be against the rules.

Even Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, who is typically the most aggressive with Dimon and other CEOs at these hearings, avoided the topic. Warren asked CEOs for support for her cryptocurrency anti-money laundering bill. A longtime critic of crypto, the CEO was more than happy to publicly support his bill.

One Republican in particular seemed skeptical about the CEO’s messages. Ohio Senator JD Vance used his time to ask the CEOs why their banks support public policy positions like gun control, voter ID laws and other bills, but then pointed to the GOP’s call for less regulation and lower taxes. Want to turn to when it suits them.

This year has been difficult for the banking industry, as higher interest rates have led banks to borrow less and consumers are facing financial pressure from inflation. Three major banks failed this year – Signature Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank – as the banks faced declining deposits and questions about the health of their balance sheets.

It’s partly because of the bank runs on Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic this year that regulators have proposed more stringent rules for banks with more than $100 billion in assets.

