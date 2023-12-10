Investors may need to show agility in 2024 to avoid potential economic shocks. As Mike Tyson famously said, “Everyone has a plan until the first hit.”

As the Federal Reserve continues to combat inflation in an unusual post-pandemic environment, equity markets have become hypersensitive to Fedspeak and economic data. And emerging predictions of a recession among economists suggest that rising uncertainty will continue.

“I think coming out of this very unusual environment from the pandemic, the ability to lock in fiscal stimulus, low interest rates for households and businesses in our system created tremendous uncertainty about the passage of monetary policy Is. “There’s going to be tightening and spillover effects into the real economy,” Matthew Luzzetti, chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank Securities, told Yahoo Finance Live.

“If you take a step back,” Luzzetti said, “I think most people would have predicted that we would have a recession at this point. Certainly, we were in that camp. But that’s not what happened. “

Now, Wall Street’s most prominent strategists have a set of new mantras to deal with the uncertainty in 2024, including agility, discipline and a focus on small- and mid-cap stocks.

Here’s what three chief investment strategists think investors should consider in the new year:

Truist’s Keith Lerner: Don’t put your strategy on autopilot in 2024

Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist, suggested investors “follow the weight of the evidence.”

“I would say the most important thing is to stay agile,” Lerner told Yahoo Finance Live. “More importantly, have a basis for our approach and adjust as the data changes over time. … We’ll let the data speak for itself. In some ways, we rely on data just like the Fed Are.”

Truist is currently overweight large caps, technology and communications, but the firm believes it would make sense to “move harder into small caps” at some point during the year.

“Technology is thriving right now, earnings momentum is really strong, and relative value momentum is still really strong,” Lerner said. “So we remain overweight there. If we start to see some cracks in those earnings trends, we will change our position.”

Charles Schwab’s Liz Ann Saunders: Be disciplined and avoid ‘zombie companies’

Liz Ann Saunders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab,’s top idea for 2024 is about discipline.

“This is a time for disciplined risk management,” Saunders told Yahoo Finance. “And it’s about diversification and rebalancing. That’s the best way to deal with an uncertain environment.”

According to Saunders, eliminating the risk of unprofitable businesses is in itself an exercise in balanced discipline.

“I think you want to minimize the lower quality names that have performed well but continue to trend upward in the quality spectrum — to use trader parlance,” Saunders said. Indices with profitability filters are inherently of higher quality, he said.

Although the Russell 2000 is the most widely used benchmark for small-cap stocks and has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past month, Saunders reminded investors that “about 40% of the stocks in that index are not profitable – 31% of the stocks in this index are zombie companies, versus the S&P 600 which has a profitability filter.”

Northwestern Mutual’s Brent Schutte: Leadership change expected

Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, urges not to skip diversification.

“If you look at every economic cycle going back to the ’70s and ’80s, the market leadership has changed,” Schutte told Yahoo Finance Live. “I don’t think investors will talk about ARKK Holdings, talk about technology and growth stocks. I think there is other value and other opportunities in small and mid caps.”

In his outlook, Schutte also expects that there will be no soft conditions for the economy following the inflation-fighting campaign led by the Federal Reserve.

Changes in that economic cycle could lead to quality small- and mid-cap companies emerging as outperformers – an estimate largely shared by Saunders and Lerner.

“I think there’s some evidence that small caps and mid caps have weathered the earnings decline, the price action has been much more limited than the S&P 500, which is considered to have higher quality and,” Schutte told Yahoo Finance Live. Considered more defensive in nature.”

