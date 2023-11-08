Wall Street veteran says WeWork's bankruptcy is the beginning of a broader collapse of zombie companies

According to David Trainor of New Constructions, WeWork marks the beginning of the decline of the zombie company.

The coworking giant recently filed for bankruptcy after shares fell more than 99% in value.

Trainor suggested that it was likely that hundreds of zombie companies risked facing a similar fate to WeWork.

According to David Trainor, a Wall Street veteran and manager of an investment research firm, WeWork’s collapse is only the beginning: there is likely a wave of zombie bankruptcies about to hit the market.

The CEO of New Construction pointed to WeWork’s demise over the past few years, with shares falling more than 99% in value since their stock market debut in 2021.

That led the company to file for bankruptcy this week — a fate likely to be realized for other “zombie companies,” Trainor said, referring to firms that are unprofitable, often heavily indebted, and ” Spend excessive amounts of cash.”

“WeWork’s bankruptcy is just the beginning and we expect many more zombie companies to file bankruptcy claims,” ​​Trainor said in a note Wednesday.

Trainor estimated that there were potentially hundreds of so-called zombie firms, many of which went public in 2021 during the stock market’s IPO boom.

Trainor suggested that WeWork was a company that showed early warning signs. Trainor said at the time that the coworking giant was originally valued at $47 billion in 2019, making it “the most ridiculous IPO” of the year. Just before going public in 2021, the company’s valuation dropped to about $10 billion.

His warnings echo those of other Wall Street forecasters, who have warned of a wave of bankruptcies and distressed loans hitting the market as tight financial conditions and high interest rates weigh on over-borrowing zombie firms.

Bond yields, which influence borrowing costs across the economy, have declined in recent weeks after hitting a 16-year high. But investors still expect interest rates to remain high for a long time, which could spell trouble for companies that have borrowed heavily.

Charles Schwab estimates that bankruptcies and defaults could peak between now and the first quarter of 2024. Fitch Ratings has forecast high-yield bond defaults to reach 4.5%-5% by the end of this year, while Bank of America has estimated $46 billion of distressed debt in 2024 as corporate defaults continue to accelerate .

Trainor later said, “WeWork’s bankruptcy is the beginning of the fall of the zombie company.” “Investors need to focus on companies that actually make money and have viable business models. Burning cash is not a business model.”

It’s worth noting, though, that WeWork filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, which allows a company to stay in business while sorting out its finances. The company’s press contact did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

