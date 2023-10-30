Wall Street strategist says 5 reasons for S&P 500 to rise after year-end and 2024 correction

According to Raymond James, investors should not give up on the stock market yet.

The investment firm said a 10% correction in the S&P 500 should translate into a year-end rally.

These are five reasons why Raymond James remains bullish on stocks.

It’s been a tough period for stock market investors since the end of July, with the S&P 500 falling 10% into correction territory.

But Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James, said investors shouldn’t abandon the stock just yet, as it could continue to rise through the end of the year and beyond.

“Equity declines are never comfortable, but it’s important to keep them in perspective,” he said in a note to clients Friday.

Adam’s year-end 2023 and 2024 S&P 500 price targets are 4,400 and 4,650, respectively, representing a potential upside of about 6% and 12% from current levels.

These are five reasons why Adam expects stocks to perform well.

1. End of Fed’s tightening cycle

Adam said, “We believe the Fed’s historic tightening cycle is about to end (if not already over)”, even with a strong GDP growth rate of 4.9% in the third quarter.

He highlighted that the main PCE indices reflect a sustained downward trend in inflation, which is the Fed’s top priority.

“This should allow the Fed to pause in its policy meetings [this] Week. Given that we expect growth to moderate and the jobs market to cool further in the final months of the year, the Fed’s work is likely to be done,” Adam said. “If we’re right, it should be a good sign for stocks as the S&P 500 typically rises 14% in the 12 months following the Fed’s last rate hike.”

2. Low interest rates

The macro drivers of slowdown in the economy and persistent deflation should limit interest rate hikes going forward and ultimately lead to a decline in interest rates, not a rise.

“If this happens, it should support a number of reforms, which will boost equity prices,” Adam said.

3. Solid Mega-Cap Tech Earnings

The S&P 500’s earnings slump is set to end in the third quarter, thanks largely to solid results from mega-cap tech companies like Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon. But investors are not paying attention to this right now.

“There is a clear gap between the actual results and market performance of many mega-cap tech names as reported [last] Week. For example, despite reporting diluted EPS growth of 44% year-over-year and crushing estimates by ~13% overall, MagMan’s overall declined 4% during the week and is now 10% off recent highs. % is down,” Adam said.

Magman refers to earnings results from Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and consensus estimates from Apple and Nvidia.

Adam said, “These price moves are inconsistent with fundamentals, and the positive results from these mega-cap names coupled with solid financial results make us confident in our 2024 S&P 500 earnings forecast of $220 to $225. “

4. End Seasons

Adam pointed out that the stock has recently been following the seasonal pattern seen over the past 50 years, namely declines in August, September and October.

“Fortunately for investors, seasonal trends are about to turn in the tail as we enter our two strongest months of the year, with the S&P 500 averaging 1.5% and 1.2% gains in November and December,” he said. There will be an increase.”

5. Bearish sentiment gives opposite signals

Adam highlighted that investor optimism towards the stock market has “largely evaporated” over the past few months, with bearish sentiment in the AAII investor survey reaching a five-month high. This represents a contrarian buy signal.

“The cautious sentiment makes us more optimistic that the market may move higher over the next 12 months.”

