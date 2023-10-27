Wall Street strategist and ’10 Surprises’ author Byron Wien dies at 90

By Svea Herbst-Bellis

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Byron Wien, the man who told investors what to buy and what to sell and author of the widely anticipated annual list of “10 Wonders” as one of Wall Street’s most prominent and enduring market strategists The, has passed away, Blackstone Inc. said in a. statement.

Wien was 90 years old.

Wien built his wide following on Wall Street during two decades at investment bank Morgan Stanley, where he became the firm’s chief investment strategist in the United States. He also wrote annual lists, a monthly strategy essay and worked with colleagues on creating a model portfolio of stocks.

He moved from the investment bank to hedge fund Pequot Capital Management where he worked until it went out of business in 2009. Soon after, at the age of 76, when most people were enjoying retirement, Wien joined the private equity firm Blackstone to provide direction and guidance. He was vice chairman of Blackstone’s Private Wealth Solutions group.

“Byron’s life was remarkable in many ways,” Blackstone Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman and Chairman John Gray said in a statement to Blackstone employees. “He was always building new relationships and inspiring everyone around him to think about the risks and opportunities ahead.”

His annual list, which he published for 38 consecutive years, focused on a variety of topics, such as who might win the US presidential election, what role China will play in the markets, where stock indexes will go next.

He called the list a “defining product” and said that people around the world identified with it. “I have put myself at risk by going on the record with these incidents that I believe are probable and I hold myself accountable at the end of the year,” he said earlier this year. “

Although the list was closely monitored, it also drew scorn from some people.

Ween told The New York Times about writing it, “My wife expects me to drop it as soon as possible.” He told the newspaper in 2001, “While people are enjoying the holidays, I’m completely screwed between Thanksgiving and Christmas, working so hard on developing these.”

In addition to explaining how the markets might move, he gave life advice and encouraged people to “read all the time”, “get enough sleep” and “travel extensively”.

Wien was orphaned as a young man, but was referred by a guidance counselor at school to apply to Harvard, where he earned undergraduate and graduate business degrees.

After working in advertising and consulting, he found his way to Wall Street.

Regarding the role of strategist at Morgan Stanley, he told The New York Times in 1985, “I’m not sure I can do this job.” “But if I could do that, I would get more satisfaction from this job than going somewhere else and becoming a portfolio manager.”

Published in February One of his life lessons was, “Never retire.”

He said, “If you always work, you can live forever. I know there is abundant biological evidence against this theory, but I’m going with it anyway.”

