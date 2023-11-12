Wall Street sets Rivian stock price for the next 12 months

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) has increasingly attracted attention in the electric vehicle (EV) market, despite falling 51% from its 52-week high.

Wall Street maintains a bullish outlook on Rivian’s long-term potential, lauding the company’s production growth, sales growth and strong balance sheet.

Rivian, known for its R1T pickup trucks and R1S electric SUV, is actively competing with EV giant Tesla (TSLA) in shaping a sustainable automotive future.

In the second quarter, Rivian delivered 12,640 vehicles, a significant increase from 4,467 in the same period last year. Total revenue increased 208% year-over-year to $1.12 billion, reducing net loss from $1.7 billion to $1.2 billion.

Recent reports indicate that in Q3 2023, Rivian manufactured 16,304 vehicles and delivered 15,564, representing a notable 137% year-over-year increase in vehicles delivered.

The company estimates Q3 revenue to be between $1.29 billion and $1.33 billion, compared to $0.54 billion in the year-ago quarter, with the company expressing confidence in achieving its previously estimated annual production of 52,000 vehicles.

Rivian’s collaboration with Amazon to deploy 100,000 electric delivery vans by 2030 emphasizes its strategic position in the market. While the company is burning cash to boost production, it expects to have $9.1 billion in cash at the end of Q3, enough to fund operations through 2025.

With a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Rivian is strategically poised to increase production and expand manufacturing facilities.

Analysts expect revenue to reach $1.31 billion in the third quarter, an annual increase of 161.5% to $4.3 billion by the end of 2023. Looking out to 2024, revenues are projected to grow to $6.86 billion, which would push RIVN stock value by 2.5x. sales, given its strong revenue growth forecasts.

Wall Street estimates on Rivian

A synthesis of estimates from 20 analysts on TipRanks over the past quarter indicates a 12-month average price target of $26.11 for Rivan. This suggests a potential upside of 69.5% from its current trading price, leading to a broad Moderate Buy recommendation. Rivian has received 12 Buy ratings, 7 Hold ratings and 1 Sell rating in the current month.

(Rivian Wall Street Analyst 12-Month Forecasts. Source: TipRanks)

On a more positive note, the stock has the potential to reach $40, which would be a significant gain for investors. This optimistic price target suggests that EV demand and market sentiment will improve, which will boost the stock’s value.

The more conservative price target of $15 for Rivian reflects concerns about potential challenges. Analysts are wary of potential disruptions in supply chains, market share loss from intense market competition and delays in the development of charging infrastructure.

This could hinder the adoption of Rivian electric vehicles. Investors should consider these factors along with optimistic scenarios, recognizing that actual stock performance may deviate from analysts’ predictions due to unexpected changes in market conditions and events.

Q3 earnings report

In Q3 2023 released on November 7, Rivian reported impressive results, exceeding analysts’ expectations.

The company achieved revenues of $1.34 billion and a net loss of $1.7 billion, which was better than estimates which had projected revenues of $1.31 billion and a net loss of $1.8 billion.

The company’s strong financial position was highlighted by a cash and cash equivalents balance of $15 billion at the end of Q3, reassuring stakeholders that Rivian has sufficient resources to maintain operations through 2024.

Despite Green announcing an offering of $1.5 billion of convertible senior notes with the intention of strengthening its balance sheet, some investors expressed concerns about potential stock dilution.

Looking ahead, Rivian’s management remains optimistic, reaffirming its guidance for 2024.

The company aims to produce 50,000 vehicles with an expected revenue range of $6 billion to $7 billion, indicating a confident trajectory for future growth and continued success.

The company’s lack of profitability makes its success dependent on available cash in addition to other external factors, marking it as a high-risk, high-reward stock. Achieving profitability is tied to many factors, so investors should monitor the company carefully to ensure it remains on the right trajectory.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com