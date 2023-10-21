Wall Street sets Apple stock price for the next 12 months

Throughout 2023, Apple (AAPL) introduced a series of new software and hardware products, including the Apple Vision Pro, iPhone 15, Mac Pro, and many more. The company also has ambitious plans to introduce several new products, including the much-awaited Apple Car and a smart home device.

Apart from these product launches, Apple is also diversifying its offerings into new areas like healthcare and education – it introduced Apple Music Classical in 2022 and is expected to launch Apple Pay Later later this year.

Despite all the innovative developments, Apple shares fell 1.47% this week to close at $172.88. This is the longest streak of decline since January 2022 and can be attributed to multiple factors, including concerns raised by Wall Street analysts regarding global iPhone demand.

(AAPL’s performance in the last 7 days. Source: Finbold.com)

Nevertheless, Apple achieved a historic milestone in July 2023, becoming the first company to reach a closing market capitalization of more than $3 trillion. The achievement is significant for the Cupertino-based tech giant, which had earlier set the precedent as the first company to achieve a market cap of $1 trillion and $2 trillion.

Interestingly, Apple has the largest stake in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio. With an ownership stake of approximately 5.9%, Berkshire Hathaway ranks as Apple’s second largest shareholder, trailing only Vanguard in terms of ownership.

Wall Street estimates on Apple

synthesis of estimates from 29 analysts TipRanks projects a 12-month average price target of $207.51 for Apple over the past quarter. This suggests a possible reversal 20.03% From its current trading price, leading to a broad ‘Moderate Buy recommendation’. AAPL has received in the current month 19 rating buy, 9 Maintain RatingAnd 1 sales rating,

(AAPL Wall Street Analyst 12-Month Forecasts. Source: TipRanks)

For the next quarter, AAPL’s earnings per share (EPS) are estimated at $1.39, with a range of $1.35 and $1.45. EPS last quarter was $1.26. Over the last 12 months, AAPL beat its EPS estimates 75.00% of the time, while the overall industry beat EPS estimates 61.58% of the time during the same period. Over the past calendar year, AAPL has consistently outperformed its overall industry.

The average analyst price target for AAPL over the past 3 months is $207.51, which reflects the price level analysts expect the stock to reach on average. This price target can be a useful reference for investors and traders who seek guidance from financial experts when making investment decisions.

Is Apple a buy now?

Despite the stock’s recent decline of 1.47% in performance over the past week and changing sentiment toward a more negative outlook among analysts, it is important to recognize that the company’s fundamental value remains intact.

The innovative nature of Apple’s business, coupled with its history of groundbreaking products and services, is expected to maintain its market position and growth.

Apple’s continued innovation and ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences has been a hallmark of its success. While short-term market fluctuations and analyst sentiment can affect stock prices, the company’s long-term prospects and commitment to providing cutting-edge technology make it a resilient and influential player in the tech industry. Investors often consider these fundamental forces when evaluating their investment strategies.

Source: finbold.com