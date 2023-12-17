Wall Street sees big risks for stocks in 2024

The outlook for stocks has turned bullish but forecasters still see some major risks.

Recessions, credit bubbles, and overvalued stock markets are headwinds.

There are also some less likely external events on Wall Street’s radar.

Wall Street forecasters say investors are feeling upbeat after the Federal Reserve gave markets a big dovish signal this week — but stocks still face risks in the new year.

Recent recession predictions have become a counter-narrative as investors and analysts have increased expectations for stocks to reach all-time highs next year.

These forecasts are based on the possibility of the Fed starting to cut interest rates as early as the first quarter. In a summary of economy projections at the central bank’s Wednesday meeting, officials hinted at a rate cut of 75 basis points next year, a move that sent the Dow hitting a new all-time high this week.

But the bullish mood shouldn’t mask the risks that still face the market, and experts say there are still major obstacles to another big rally next year.

Here are some of what Wall Street sees as the big risks for stocks in 2024.

1. Recession hit

Although the Fed is expected to raise interest rates soon, the economy is still at risk of recession due to the accumulated fiscal tightening that has already occurred.

French bank Societe Generale has warned that even “signs of recession” could send stocks tumbling, and drew parallels between today’s market and the conditions seen in 1987. That was the year the market erupted on Black Monday, when the Dow fell 22% in a single trading session.

“The current resilience of the equity markets in the face of rising bond yields reminds me of the events of 1987, when the bullishness of equity investors was finally crushed,” strategists at the financial services firm said in a recent note. He said stocks could suffer a “devastating blow” if a recession occurs.

This bearish outlook is shared by strategists at BCA Research, who warn that stocks could fall as much as 27% as the economy heads into recession. Such a sharp decline would be the stock market’s worst fall since the 2008 financial crisis.

BCA said, “Recession in the US and Eurozone was delayed this year, but could not be avoided. Unless monetary policy is significantly eased, developed markets (DMs) remain on the path to recession.” “As such, the risk/reward balance is quite unfavorable for stocks.” Said.

2. Bursting of the debt bubble

Universe Investments, a hedge fund that counts “The Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb as an adviser, recently predicted that stocks would fall even steeper than in 1929. This happens when interest rates are extremely low, creating a huge debt bubble in the markets that is destined to pop as borrowing costs remain high for a long time.

“We are in the largest credit bubble in human history,” Mark Spitznagel, Universiade’s chief investment officer, said in an interview with the Intelligencer. “This is entirely due to artificially low interest rates, artificial liquidity in the economy that really happened on a massive scale after the great financial crisis.”

The market has seen a wave of corporate loan defaults so far this year as rates have risen and refinancing has become more expensive for companies. The worsening pace of loan failures could spell trouble for stocks, and the tough credit environment combined with a full-blown recession could result in corporate loan defaults of nearly $1 trillion, as Bank of America previously estimated.

3. Overvalued S&P 500 sees big correction

Shares of the S&P 500 are looking overvalued. Ultra-low rates during the pandemic created a stock market frenzy, culminating in wild gains in select stocks this year. These tech companies, known as the “Magnificent Seven,” have seen massive inflows this year, undermining gains in the rest of the benchmark indexes.

As the era of excessive liquidity comes to an end, rates are likely to remain high for a long time, with even a rate cut next year possible. This could be bad news for some of the most talked about stocks in the market.

Veteran investor Jeremy Grantham told Business Insider that he expects a worst-case scenario to see the S&P 500 decline by as much as 52%, attributing it to a “superbubble” that is bound to burst. Such a sharp decline could send the S&P 500 down to 2,200, an even steeper decline than when stocks crashed in the early days of the pandemic.

Veteran investor John Husman recently warned that stocks were looking so overpriced that the market could fall as much as 60%. He compared the current stock environment to years like 1929 and 2000, just before the Great Depression and the burst of the dot-com bubble.

“This is not a forecast, but it is certainly a historically consistent estimate of the potential downside risk arising from more than a decade of Fed-induced yield-seeking speculation,” he said in a research note. “buckle up.”

Despite increasing bullish sentiment in the second half of this year, fears of a fall in the stock market are continuously increasing. According to Yale’s US Crash Confidence Index, 61% of institutional investors think the probability of a 1987-style stock market crash is greater than 10%.

4. A black swan event

While black swan events are by their nature unpredictable and therefore difficult to predict, there are some outside scenarios that investors have an eye on that could spoil the party in the market.

The risks of a black swan event, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, mostly arise from high levels of geopolitical risk in the world with an end date of 2023.

In a recent op-ed, top economist and market commentator Nouriel Roubini described the rising tensions between the US and China as an event that could lead to a disaster. Roubini warned that aggression between the superpowers could eventually escalate into an all-out war, which could be devastating to the world economy.

“If they fail to reach a new understanding on the issues driving their current confrontation, they will eventually collide … This will almost certainly lead to a military confrontation that would destroy the world economy, and which would lead to an unconventional (nuclear ) could even escalate to conflict,” according to the “Dr. Doom” economist known for his bombastic forecasts on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Israel and Hamas could also spread to the broader Middle East region, Roubini said in a recent Bloomberg interview. The spread of the conflict could send oil prices rising, potentially leading to stagflation in the West.

Roubini recently warned that investors could lose trillions of dollars over the next decade due to the stagflation crisis.

“This is not the baseline scenario, but it is a risk,” Roubini said shortly after the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out in October. “The market appears to be largely dismissive of the possibility of a large-scale conflict at this time,” he said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com