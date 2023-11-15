Wall Street says S&P 500 will rise next year (don’t expect record highs)

Top Line

According to several 2024 forecasts released this week, top strategists broadly expect the stock market to continue rising but at well below historical rates next year, as stocks continue to recover from last year’s brutal losses. , but is struggling to return to its mid-pandemic highs.

Experts expect the stock’s performance next year to be below historical averages. getty images

important facts

Goldman Sachs estimates the S&P 500 will sit at 4,700 at the end of next year, strategists led by David Kostin said in a note to clients on Wednesday, up 4.4% from its current level of 4,503 and still below the benchmark index. That’s below the all-time high of January 2022. Of 4,797. Goldman is leading a growing consensus on Wall Street that stocks will extend their 2023 rally but fail to break the elusive highs reached just before interest rates skyrocketed. Morgan Stanley’s ever-cautious top U.S. strategist Michael Wilson set a 4,500 price target for the S&P at the end of 2024 in his Monday note, meaning no further increases from today. Wells Fargo Investment Institute and UBS Global Wealth Management also have fairly modest growth projections, as Wells Fargo has a target of 4,600 to 4,800 (2.2% to 6.6% higher than now) and UBS has a 4,700 target (4.4% higher). . , Although there are still six weeks left in 2023, the projected gain of 2.2% to 6.6% by the end of 2024 is well below the S&P’s typical average annual return of about 10%, excluding dividends. The lack of enthusiasm largely stems from the belief that upside in equity valuations is limited following the S&P’s 18% year-to-date rally despite flat corporate profits; Wilson noted that the index is likely to rise to its historically elevated price-to-earnings ratio as interest rates “normalize.”

amazing facts

Goldman outlined several extreme, but possible, scenarios for 2024 where stocks could surge significantly. The bank said the S&P could rise to 5,000 if the Federal Reserve cuts rates earlier than expected (the market is currently pricing this into next May) or if the economy does so it could reach a two-year low. The level may fall to 3,700. Stuck in a recession.

main background

The S&P, as well as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq, are going through their worst year since the peak of the Great Recession in 2008. The 2022 deficit came as the Fed responded to record inflation and increased the target federal funds rate. The rate hovered near zero, where it had been since the beginning of 2020, marking the beginning of the most aggressive monetary policy campaign since the early 1980s. Rates have since stabilized at 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level since 2001, although corporate earnings rate hikes have proven more flexible than feared at the beginning of the cycle. Tightening campaigns typically precede recessions as higher borrowing costs cut into corporate profits and dampen consumer spending, but the U.S. economy has demonstrated output growth and unemployment in line with historical levels through 2023.

Adverse

Ed Yardeni of independent firm Yardeni Research estimates the S&P will reach 5,400 by the end of 2024, 20% above its current price and about 13% above its previous all-time high. Last year’s brutal selloff was caused by “widespread fears that rising inflation would force the Fed to raise interest rates to levels that would cause a credit crunch and recession,” Yardeni explained in a Monday note. But according to Yardeni, the economy has yet to show any signs that a recession will occur and the S&P should remain on track for strong gains.

