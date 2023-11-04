Wall Street Says S&P 500 Will Hit Record Highs: 2 Notable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

S&P 500 The decline fell 9% in the second half of 2023, driven by mixed signals about the strength of the economy and uncertainty over the Fed’s monetary policy. The backslide leaves the benchmark index 13% below its all-time high, but Wall Street sees a rebound on the horizon.

The S&P 500 has a 12-month price target of 5,082, which is 22% above its current level. According to FactSet, the bottom-up estimate combines the average price target estimate on each stock in the index with 11,270 individual analyst ratings.

Should this forecast come to fruition, the S&P 500 would reach a record high sometime next year. But should these gains fail to materialize, investors would do well to view this decline as a buying opportunity. The S&P 500 has always recouped its losses in the past, and there’s no reason that should change.

here’s why Amazon (AMZN 0.38%) and business desk (TTD 4.49%) are worth buying now.

1. Amazon

Amazon operates the most visited e-commerce marketplace in the world, and will account for about 39% of online retail sales in Western Europe and North America this year. The company has strengthened its leadership with a wide logistics network that supports fulfillment services for merchants and fast delivery for buyers. In fact, Amazon has consistently set the standard for fast shipping.

Success in retail has given rise to a booming advertising business. Amazon accounts for 75% of US retail media spending – more than 10 times that of its nearest competitor – and it recently became the world’s third-largest ad tech company. To accelerate growth, Amazon will bring advertising to its Prime Video streaming service next year.

Switching gears, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the market leader in cloud infrastructure and platform services, and its market share rival Microsoft blue and AlphabetGoogle Cloud is combined. Leadership in cloud computing means AWS is uniquely positioned to benefit from the growing demand for artificial intelligence.

Amazon looked bullish in the third quarter. Revenue rose 13% to $143 billion, led by particularly strong growth in retail and advertising, and GAAP net income more than tripled to $9.9 billion as the company continued to focus on cost control. Investors should expect a similar growth path in the future as well.

Retail e-commerce sales are projected to grow at 8% annually through 2030, while the cloud computing and ad technology markets are expected to grow at 14% annually during the same period. This points to low-double-digit revenue growth for Amazon by the end of the decade, making its current valuation of 2.5 times sales cheap. Investors should not hesitate to buy a position in this remarkable growth stock today.

2. Trade Desk

The Trade Desk operates the largest independent demand-side platform in the advertising industry. Its software relies on artificial intelligence (AI) to help media buyers plan, measure and optimize data-driven campaigns across digital channels like desktop, mobile and connected TV. The Trade Desk is a fraction of the size of market leader Alphabet, but it has differentiated itself in some key ways.

As an independent ad tech company – meaning it doesn’t own any media content – ​​The Trade Desk does not compete against its clients. Alphabet, on the other hand, works together with third-party ad buyers and sellers, and it sells its own ad inventory from YouTube and Google Search. While undeniably effective, that business model is fraught with conflicts of interest that have landed Alphabet in conflict with regulators.

Building on that, The Trade Desk says its platform packs superior AI and the industry’s most advanced data marketplace. Both features help media buyers measure and improve campaigns in a way that would be impossible on other platforms. Those claims are subjective (and audacious), but they’re rooted in truth: brands are more willing to share data with non-competitors like The Trade Desk, and data is the cornerstone of AI.

The Trade Desk delivered impressive financial results in the second quarter. Revenue rose 23% to $464 million, topping the 3% advertising revenue growth achieved by Alphabet over the same period. The company also reported GAAP net income of $33 million, up from a loss of $33 million a year earlier. CEO Jeff Green gave the following information on the earnings call: “Our relative outperformance over the past few quarters means we have gained more market share than any other period in our company’s history.”

Going forward, Grand View Research expects the ad tech market to grow at 14% annually through 2030, but The Trade Desk should beat the average given its strong competitive position. Morningstar projects annual revenue growth of 22% over the next five years. In that context, its current valuation of 20 times sales seems reasonable, and it’s certainly a discount to the three-year average of 29.2 times sales.

Investors should feel comfortable buying this growth stock today, although it would be wise to start with a smaller position and gradually add shares.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Trevor Jennewein holds positions at Amazon and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com