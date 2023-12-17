Wall Street says Basel 3 'endgame' will hit climate finance

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street’s biggest banks are warning that existing assumptions about much-needed green finance won’t hold up if the U.S. moves forward with tougher capital requirements.

Most read from Bloomberg

The Basel 3 endgame, as the planned rules have been dubbed, marks the final implementation phase in the US of rules created after the 2008 financial crisis. Banks will need to set aside more capital, making it more expensive for them to provide finance. , EY says the rules, proposed in July by a group of US officials including the Federal Reserve, would “fundamentally change” how banks take on risk in the world’s largest economy.

According to Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto, JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimates that the plan would cause it to face a 25% capital surge, which would “definitely” impact its ability to allocate funds to green projects. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon says the bank’s capital requirements for some clean energy projects will “quadruple”.

The result is that Wall Street will have to rethink existing climate financing structures, said John Greenwood, co-head of Americas structured finance at Goldman.

“Given all the things that commercial banks are facing in the context of Basel,” Greenwood said in an interview, “the financial structures of existing climate deals are starting to look a little “outdated.” This is especially true for the climate-financing model known as blended finance, whereby deals are de-risked by the public sector to lure private capital. He said that now those incentives will have to take into account the additional capital cost of banks.

The eight largest US banks currently have capital requirements ranging from $9 to $13 for every $100 in risk-weighted assets. Under the new rules, they will need to add about $2 more.

“With the incremental capital needed to finance the green transition, banks will want to work with other areas of personal finance that may not be subject to the same regulations,” Greenwood said. “What we are seeing now in terms of new investment in energy and infrastructure is really the need to figure out how to engage and support institutional investors, given the constraints of commercial banks under Basel. “

It is the latest reality check from a finance industry that spent much of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai reminding the world that it will only participate in the green transition if the returns are attractive. “You have to make a profit,” hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio said at COP28. And if “there is no business return” then private capital may not get involved, Prudential Plc Chairman Sriti Vadera said in Dubai.

Read more: Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio gets profits back on green agenda

According to Jeff Berman, a New York-based partner at law firm Clifford Chance and head of the U.S. financial services regulatory group, Wall Street is now “considering a trade-off between the safety and soundness of the banking system and climate policy goals.” ,

The clear message from bankers is that commercial returns will become harder to achieve as capital requirements increase. This means a lot of finance is set to move away from banks and into the dubious realm of shadow banking, where risk levels are not closely monitored, according to the industry.

“Policymakers should be concerned about the shift from regulated entities to less-regulated and less transparent markets and institutions,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said at a Senate hearing earlier this month.

Goldman’s Solomon says the financing will take place in parts of the market where “regulatory visibility is very low,” meaning risks could increase and “ultimately lead to financial shocks.”

Read more: Why banks are at risk due to large ‘capital cushions’: QuickTake

Multilateral development banks agree that green finance models may need to be adjusted due to the regulatory environment.

Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, said that Basel 3 offers “a good excuse” for global banks to withdraw from climate finance. “But perhaps there are some elements that we need to look at because emerging market risk is seen as volatile and the outlook is not very favorable for placements,” she said.

Wall Street has spent the past months warning of the impact of tighter capital rules on everything from mortgages to small business loans. The UN climate summit was the latest venue for bankers to spread their message.

In a research paper delivered at COP28, Citigroup Inc. said regulators should consider “the implications of frameworks like Basel 3, which could inadvertently hinder investment in infrastructure projects and markets that could make a meaningful difference to climate and development finance.” Can bring.”

Jay Collins, Citigroup’s vice president of corporate and investment banking, said in an interview that Basel 3 rules make it harder for banks to finance green infrastructure. This is because it is usually financed at the project level and is long-term and illiquid, which Basel rules prevent from lending.

“Climate investment will not multiply as long as there is so much policy noise and regulatory fog,” Collins said.

Read more: Citi explores new deal structures in troubled offset market

Hendrik du Toit, CEO of South Africa-based asset manager Ninety One, said his concern is that U.S. and European financiers are already too risk-averse, and any additional hurdles would hinder emerging markets most in need of climate finance. But it will be affected.

“Western capital is very conservative,” he said during a panel discussion in Dubai. “It’s buying dollar cash, US dollar bonds, and it’s comfortable sitting at home. We have to change this. Returns are yet to be seen in emerging markets

The risks associated with climate finance were underlined this year, as high interest rates and supply-chain disruptions dragged down key green sectors. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index is down nearly 30% in 2023, while the S&P 500 is up 23%.

Citigroup’s Collins said the numbers speak for themselves. The Basel rules mean “global banks will continue to struggle to meet regulatory capital return constraints on green infrastructure,” he said.

–With assistance from Alastair Marsh.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com