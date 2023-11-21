Wall Street – NBC After tech-fueled gains on Connecticut, Asia’s markets are poised for massive gains

This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

A subway train crosses a rail bridge over the Han River, before the skyline of Seoul's Yeouido business district.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise broadly, mirroring similar moves on Wall Street after a tech-fueled rally.

Microsoft shares rose 2% to a new 52-week high after CEO Satya Nadella said former OpenAI chief Sam Altman would join the tech giant to lead a new AI research team. .

Chip maker Nvidia also added 2.3%, closing at an all-time high for the stock ahead of its earnings report on Tuesday.

Investors in Asia will also assess South Korean producer prices for October as well as New Zealand’s October trade data.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 extended gains from Monday and was up 0.36% in early trading.

Despite hitting a 33-year high on Monday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 is off to a weak start. The futures contract in Chicago was at 33,445 and its counterpart in Osaka was at 33,380, while the index’s last close was at 33,388.03.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,943, indicating a stronger start than the HSI’s close of 17,778.07.

All three major indexes in the US posted gains overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting gains for the fifth consecutive day.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.13%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.58% and the S&P 500 gained 0.74%.

— CNBC’s Hakyung Kim and Piya Singh contributed to this report.

Microsoft stock hits all-time high on Monday

Microsoft is trading at record highs since its IPO in March 1986, reaching an all-time high of $378.81 on Monday. Shares are up 2.3%.

These moves were bolstered by Microsoft’s announcement that former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Chairman and Board Chairman Greg Brockman will be joining the tech giant to lead a new artificial intelligence research team. Analysts and investors see this as a positive catalyst for Microsoft’s AI story in the long term.

– Piya Singh

Nvidia stock hits all-time high ahead of earnings report

Nvidia stock rose more than 2% during Monday’s session, trading at its most expensive level ever.

Monday’s record-breaking gains come as investors prepare for the chip maker’s earnings report after the bell on Tuesday. Analysts polled by FactSet expect the company to report revenue of $16.19 billion and earnings of $3.37 per share in the third quarter.

It’s at an all-time high amid a banner year for the stock, with shares up more than 240% since the start of 2023.

– Alex Haring

Oil prices rose more than 2% as markets feared cuts by OPEC

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Monday amid expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could impose another production cut later this week.

The global benchmark Brent crude contract for January closed up $1.71, or 2.12%, at $82.32 a barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate contract for December closed up $1.71, or 2.25%, at $77.60 a barrel.

Oil has gained for two consecutive sessions after a sharp selloff late last week due to supply and demand concerns.

Traders are now keeping an eye on whether OPEC and its allies will impose additional production cuts at a meeting on Sunday in response to falling oil prices.

– Spencer Kimball

Dow, S&P 500 headed for best month since October 2022

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 8.01% and 6.05% in November. The two major averages are on pace for their best monthly performance since October 2022, when the broader market index jumped nearly 8%, while the 30-stock Dow rose 13.95%.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite is on track for its best month since January, when it gained 1.67%.

– Hakyung Kim

