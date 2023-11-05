Wall Street loves to hire from this college class. Its focus on teaching Warren Buffett-style valuations may explain why.

warren buffett.ap

Wall Street’s biggest players have a history of recruiting from an elite college class.

Steve Hanke of Johns Hopkins teaches his students a Buffett-style approach to evaluating companies.

They study financial reports, estimate executive pay, build cash-flow models and run simulations.

The biggest companies on Wall Street prefer to recruit from a particular college class. The professor’s focus on teaching his students how to value companies like Warren Buffett’s may explain why.

Steve Hanke has taught “Applied Economics and Finance” at Johns Hopkins for more than 20 years. He selects students for his class, and after graduation almost all of them get job offers from top-tier banks and hedge funds.

Hanke has been a Johns Hopkins professor and currency and commodities trader for half a century. The veteran economist is a former adviser to President Ronald Reagan, and was chairman of Toronto Trust Argentina in Buenos Aires in 1995, when it was the world’s best-performing mutual fund.

In his signature class, students first learn how to build discounted cash flow models from scratch using companies’ annual and quarterly reports. Next, they are taught to run “Monte Carlo” simulations to generate possible scenarios, which allows them to determine potential price ranges for a company’s stock and assess the chances that its shares will rise or fall.

Hanke’s students also examine market expectations for a stock based on its current price, analyze companies’ returns on capital, and criticize how their owners are paid. They consider everything from capital allocation and debt levels to stock issuance, dealmaking and shareholder returns. They refine their models over several weeks based on feedback and further research, and have to defend an investment thesis in class, helping to prepare them for work as analysts.

Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, takes a similar approach to valuing a business. He looks at its financial condition, tries to predict what it will look like in 10 years, and assesses the quality and compensation of its management.

“It pretty much follows Buffett’s thinking about investing in companies,” Hanke told Insider about his curriculum. He described the construction of the cash flow model as “very Buffett-ish” and said that “It’s clear to me that Buffett goes through the same type of Monte Carlo simulations in his mind.”

Buffett’s name also features heavily on the suggested reading list for Hanke’s course. These include “Poor Charlie’s Almanac” – a collection of the wisdom of Buffett’s business partner, Charlie Munger – and “The Intelligent Investor,” written by Buffett’s late professor and mentor Benjamin Graham. It also recommends students to read Buffett’s partnership papers.

Hanke emphasizes sharing several of Buffett’s key teachings with his students. In an email to Insider, he listed several lessons from the investment icon and expressed his thoughts on them, based on “Warren Buffett Speaks: Wit and Wisdom from the World’s Greatest Investor” by Janet Lowe. Here are some of the major ones:

1. Be smart in allocating capital — “I place a lot of emphasis on teaching students how to analyze decisions related to capital allocation. That’s the name of the game.”

2. heed the call of opportunity — “When Mr. Market prices a firm well below its intrinsic value, pounce.”

3. earning, earning earning — “I would add: free cash flow, free cash flow, free cash flow.”

4. Avoid risk, don’t gamble – “That’s why I add Monte Carlo simulation to my discounted free cashflow models. It allows you to take a look at the possibilities and stack the odds in your favor.”

5. avoid excessive debt – “Nothing is more important than a strong balance sheet.”

6. be patient — “I have learned to wait a very long time, often years, before making a move.”

7. beware wall street — “95% of the Wall Street chattering class is either wrong or irrelevant.”

8. don’t sweat math — “Forget complex algorithms. Learn to read balance sheets and annual reports.”

9. appreciate frugality – “Avoid extravagance and ostentation. Horses of work and horses of war always beat horses of show.”

10. stick to quality — “Stick with quality people and companies and you won’t go wrong.”

11. Don’t worry about diversification — “If you know what you’re doing, it’s best to bet big on a few investments that you know well and that have promise of outperforming.”

Whether they’re examining a company’s fundamentals, deciding executive compensation, or exercising prudence and discipline, Hanke’s students clearly take a Buffett-style approach to valuation. This will probably serve them well when they’re competing for a coveted job on Wall Street.

