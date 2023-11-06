Wall Street is asking how weight-loss drugs will affect consumer giants — but it’s too early to tell

Delta Air Lines, Pepsi, Philip Morris International and Darden Restaurants are among the companies facing questions about how GLP-1 is affecting their profits.

Currently only a small number of people with obesity in the US take GLP-1. According to one analyst’s estimate, this could increase to 13% by the end of the decade, creating a market worth $100 billion.

Unpleasant side effects and insurance coverage can affect how many people actually take medications and how long they stay on them.

If you listen to third quarter corporate earnings calls, it may seem like everyone is taking weight loss drugs.

Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo, Philip Morris International and Darden Restaurants are some of the companies that faced questions from analysts about how the drugs are affecting their profits. Officials are mostly ignoring the impacts, saying it is too early to assess any real changes. Some – like Hershey, Conagra and Nestlé – are assuring investors that they will adapt if necessary.

While some analysts are making sweeping claims about how obesity drugs will reshape the industries they cover, the drugs are still in their early stages. It’s not yet clear how many people will actually take them and for how long, or what long-term effects they will have. Food producers, restaurants and other industries have been impacted.

Known as GLP-1s, the drugs were first approved for diabetes and are now being used for obesity as well. Demand has increased because Novo Nordisk is no longer able to produce enough of its drug Vegovy.

But still, only a small number of eligible people are actually taking the drugs right now, said Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani.

Shibutani estimates that number could rise to 13% of the approximately 100 million Americans who are obese by the end of the decade, which would amount to about $100 billion in sales. The actual total may be higher or lower depending on several factors, including one particularly important factor: how long people stay on the drugs.

This question “is at the forefront of thinking about market size, as well as the material changes we see in other industries that may be affected, such as the food and beverage industry, consumption, even competition. For discretionary spending and luxury items,” Shibutani said.

A month’s supply of Wegovi costs about $1,400, and insurance coverage varies, making it a major expense for many potential users. Wegovi and similar medications may also cause some unpleasant side effects such as vomiting and diarrhea that may put some people off.

Only one-third of people who start medications still take them after a year, according to data provided by RBC Capital Markets. RBC analyst Brian Abraham said this suggests the drugs’ impact on other industries may not be as far-reaching as some expect.

“Sometimes people go along with this idea that you have these drugs that seem like a miracle cure and what if 50 million or 100 million people take them and everyone loses a quarter of their body weight. . What does this mean for all of these areas? The reality is that pharmaceutical products have limitations — reimbursement, compliance — and the reality often doesn’t match exactly,” Abraham said.

At the same time, the story is just beginning to unfold. Vegovi had received approval only two years ago.

Dozens more weight-loss drugs are in development, and Eli Lilly’s tirazeptide is expected to be approved before the end of this year.

“Let’s see as manufacturing moves forward, next-generation systems come out and payers make decisions about how these drugs actually work,” Shibutani said. “For all practical purposes, I think this topic will be with us for some time.”

