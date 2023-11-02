Wall Street indexes rise on bets of top US interest rates, strong earnings

Qualcomm’s profit beats Q1 estimates

Starbucks rises on better quarterly results

PayPal up as profit forecast increases

Weekly jobless claims stronger than expected

Indices up: Dow 1.7%, S&P 1.89%, Nasdaq 1.78%

Nov 2 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s three main stock indexes rose nearly 2% on Thursday on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve has reached the end of its interest rate hike campaign and a batch of upbeat quarterly financial updates boosted the bullish mood. Have added in.

The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday as expected, and Chairman Jerome Powell left the door open to further tightening, even as he acknowledged the impact of the recent surge in bond yields on the economy.

The comments are seen as a sign that the central bank is likely to raise rates, keeping long-term US Treasury yields from falling, which supported stocks.

“Powell’s comments at the press conference yesterday were exactly what everyone wanted to hear,” said Justin Bergin, vice president of equity research at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

Bergin also pointed to the better-than-expected earnings report. Although guidance for the current quarter has been weaker than previously expected, analysts say they are still predicting growth.

“The fact is, the wheels on the bus didn’t come off in the fourth quarter,” he said.

Wall Street is estimating fourth-quarter earnings growth of 7.2%, according to the latest LSEG data, down from 11% on Oct. 1, before the reporting season began. And for the third quarter, 80.9% of companies reporting so far have beaten analysts’ expectations, while 14.9% have missed expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 564.5 points, or 1.7%, to 33,839.08, the S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 79.92 points, or 1.89%, to 4,317.78 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 232.72 points. 1.78%, at 13,294.19.

The S&P 500 gained for the fourth straight session, its biggest one-day percentage gain since April. Also, the benchmark index closed above its 200-day moving average for the first time since October 24.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index (.RUT) rose 2.7% for its biggest one-day percentage gain since June 6.

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, on October 27, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid acquires licensing rights

The Nasdaq advanced for the fifth straight day, posting its biggest one-day percentage increase since July 28.

“The set-up was well-positioned for a relief rally,” said Emily Leville, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after stocks fell in October.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose more than 3%, led by energy (.SPNY) and rate-sensitive real estate (.SPLRCR). The communication services sector (.SPLRCL) grew the least at 0.9%, followed by the consumer sector (.SPLRCS) at 1.3%.

Among individual stocks, Starbucks (SBUX.O) rose 9.5% after the coffeehouse company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Also, Qualcomm (QCOM.O) shares rose 5.8% after the chip designer reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales and profit.

PayPal (PYPL.O) shares rose 6.6% after the payments giant raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast. Shares of Apple (AAPL.O) closed up 2% on Thursday ahead of its upcoming quarterly report.

Other big stock movers include Moderna (MRNA.O), which led a selloff after it lowered its COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast for 2023.

Data released earlier in the day showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose marginally last week.

The key economic data release this week will be the October nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday.

Advancing issues on the NYSE outnumbered declining ones by a 7.30-to-1 ratio; On the Nasdaq, a 3.16-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and nine new lows; The Nasdaq Composite recorded a new high of 40 and a new low of 140.

On U.S. exchanges, 11.96 billion shares changed hands, compared with the 10.78 billion average over the past 20 sessions.

Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York, Amrita Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza, Shaunak Dasgupta, Soumyadeb Chakraborty, Maju Samuel and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com