The US S&P 500 stock market index hit 5,000 for the first time on Thursday, as US stock prices continued to rise on strong earnings reports and enthusiasm about artificial intelligence (AI).

More than half of S&P 500 companies have now reported their quarterly earnings, with 81 percent beating expectations, compared to the long-term average of 67 percent, according to LSEG data.

Disney shares rose 11.5 percent today after the media giant’s profit beat estimates. It announced a $3 billion share buyback plan and said it would increase its dividend by 50 percent.

Meanwhile, strong performance from technology companies continues to prop up the S&P, as investors look to AI-focused companies in search of higher returns.

Chipmaker Nvidia, a major supplier of AI chips, has surged 44.6 percent since the beginning of the year. Its quarterly results will be declared on 21 February.

Shares of Facebook owner Meta have risen 35.7 percent since the start of the year, mostly since Feb. 1, when it announced record revenue, sending profits soaring 200 percent.

Last month, Microsoft became the second company with a valuation above $3 trillion (£2.4 trillion) after its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) got investors bullish. A week ago, it was revealed that revenues rose 18 percent in the last three months of 2023, marking the fifth consecutive record quarter, while profits rose 33 percent. Its shares have increased by 11.7 percent since the beginning of the year.

Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management told Bloomberg: “Our base case remains a soft landing for the US economy, with the S&P 500 ending the year around current levels.

“However, recent economic data highlight the possibility of a period of continued strong growth, contained inflation and rapid monetary easing. In this event, we believe the S&P 500 has the potential to rise to around 5,300 this year.

The S&P 500 index hit 5,000.40 in the final minutes of trading, but closed at 4997.91, up 0.06 percent on the previous day.

Source: www.telegraph.co.uk