Wall Street hasn’t been this worried about a recession since the Volcker era

The bearish signal on Wall Street has not been so intense since the Volcker era nearly 40 years ago.

While Paul Volcker, Chairman of the Federal Reserve from 1979 to 1987, had relied on interest rate hikes four decades earlier to control high inflation, today’s Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces a similar challenge.

In both periods the US government was paying investors far more to borrow 2-years than 10-years, highlighted by the 5% yields in shorter-term Treasury securities in recent months.

The mismatch in yields has led to what Wall Street calls an “inverted yield curve” in the Treasury market (see chart), a strong past indication that a US recession is probably lurking on the horizon, although often with a longer lag.

Bond traders haven’t been this excited since Paul Volcker’s Federal Reserve.

tradeweb

While an inverted yield curve can be a bad timing sign for the stock market, this stretch of inversion has been extremely volatile for bonds, with the approximately $26 trillion Treasury market serving as the rudder.

The S&P 500 SPX and Nasdaq composite index COMP fell into correction territory in October as long-term bond yields approached the 5% mark before bouncing back in November. All three equity benchmarks recorded back-to-back weekly gains on Friday.

Another tortuous path has emerged for the 2-year BX:TMUBMUSD02Y and 10-year BX:TMUBMUSD10Y Treasury yield curves, which are the most extreme since Volcker’s tenure at the top of the Fed, according to Fed data. ,

The gap between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields has not been this volatile since the 1980s.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Peter Corey, co-founder and chief market strategist at Pave Finance, said that’s because the yield curve has recently been representing fixed-income traders “as greyhounds racing behind a mechanical rabbit, but that rabbit needs something.” Has been slammed into reverse more than once.”

In their scenario, the “rabbit” represents the Federal Reserve’s recent comments about rates, inflation and the economy, especially since July when its policy rate hit a 22-year high in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. .

The Fed has been on hold since July, keeping rates steady as it watches economic and inflation data, while also keeping traders on alert for any clues about its next move.

Macquarie global rates strategist Thierry Weizmann said on Friday that the US inflation update on Tuesday through the consumer-price index for October would be another milestone for the market.

“This is likely to have a calming effect on the market, as traders consider the possibility that a very low headline CPI result will further reduce the likelihood of excessive wage demands in the labor market.”

Consumer prices for September came in hotter than forecast at a 3.7% annual rate. Powell said Thursday that higher interest rates may be needed to consistently bring inflation down to the central bank’s 2% annual target, echoing a similar message at his press conference in early November.

However, the Fed is also monitoring higher long-term Treasury yields, even signaling that they are doing some of the Fed’s work in terms of controlling inflation. Powell said Thursday that the central bank is not currently making policy decisions on higher long-term yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield stood at 4.627% on Friday, down from 5% in October but up from a recent low of 3.3% in April. The 2-year yield was at 5.06% on Friday, according to FactSet data. The curve has been inverted since last year.

A more typical path for 2-year and 10-year yields after sustained reversals is a “steepening” or renormalization of the curve, said Corey at Poway, noting that this is coming as traders fear an economic recession and Fed rate cuts. represents.

